Richard Childress’ grandson discloses his ‘wish’ after outpacing NASCAR champion teammate Kyle Busch

Richard Childress’ grandson and Cup Series driver Austin Dillon bested his RCR teammate Kyle Busch and delivered a top-10 run at Bristol on Sunday, April 13. Later, Dillon reflected on his performance that got him a better finish (P10) than the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Busch finished the race in 14th place, marking his fifth top-15 run of the 2025 season. His best finish so far has been a P5, which came last month at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). Now ahead of him, as well as Dillon, is the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, scheduled for April 27.

During a post-race interview at Bristol, Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro, addressed his run throughout the day and said,

“Our No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet was just too tight to start the race, but then when the racing groove moved up we had something to race, for sure. I wish we could have made our way forward a little sooner because I think our Chevy had runs in it that were capable of a top-five finish.”

Kyle Busch sits 45 points ahead of Dillon in the championship standings. The Las Vegas native is 15th (with 200 points), while Dillon is 26th, with 155 points to his name.

Their upcoming race, i.e., the Jack Link’s 500, will be televised on FOX from 3 pm ET onwards. Fans can also listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick happens to be the defending track champion.

“I’m bummed we couldn’t win”- Richard Childress Racing ace Kyle Busch opens up amid 66-race winless drought

Kyle Busch joined Richard Childress Racing in 2023, and in his very first year with the North Carolina-based outfit, the NASCAR veteran bagged not one, not two, but three dominant victories.

However, Busch hasn’t won a single Cup race since June 3, 2023, at World Wide Technology Raceway. Following Sunday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway, he is on a 66-race winless streak. Reflecting on his day at the half-mile, high-banked short track, the Richard Childress Racing driver said (via Speedway Digest),

"We've still got work to do but we are making steps in the right direction. We survived a speeding penalty on pit road today and crew chief Randall Burnett did a good job keeping up with changing track conditions. I'm bummed we couldn't win a free No. 8 special for all the fans."

However, Busch is confident that his time is going to come. Last year, he missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Needless to say, winning a points-paying race will automatically log his name into the postseason.

