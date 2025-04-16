Richard Childress’ grandson reflects on emotional visit to Tennessee children’s hospital

Richard Childress' grandson, Ty Dillon, visits the Tennessee Children's Hospital and reflects on the emotions he felt during the experience.—Dillon races in the NASCAR Cup Series with Kaulig Racing in the No. 10 car.

Ty Dillon reflected upon the feelings he got upon visiting the hospital. He said that you go to the hospital get a smile on children's face but in turn it leaves a big smile in your heart. He further expressed that talking to those kids put things in life into perspective. He shares how the kids and families are not in the most ideal situation, as no one wants to be in a hospital. He stated that people may feel this is obligatory, but it really feels special talking to the kids and their families.

Richard Childress' second grandson, Austin Dillon, also races in the NASCAR Cup series for his grandfather's team, Richard Childress Racing, with the No. 3 car. Childress himself raced in NASCAR's premier series and made 285 starts but could not be very successful. Austin Dillon finished tenth, whereas Ty Dillon finished 25th in the Food City 500 race at Bristol. Ty Dillon is currently ranked 29th, and Austin Dillon is ranked 26th in this season of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Ty Dillon and Austin Dillon - Source: Imagn

Major exposé as Richard Childress' team news leaks away

A major exposé happened this week for Richard Childress' team as Kyle Busch's upcoming paint scheme was leaked before its official reveal, leaving the team in chaos to handle the situation.

NASCAR: Kyle Busch Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn

In NASCAR, a paint scheme holds significant importance as these color schemes help leave a memory in the minds of the fans, they create an identity, and remembrance. For example, Dale Earnhardt's iconic black No.3, Jeff Gordon's rainbow coloured No. 24, and even Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s No. 8.

Kyle Busch's new 7-Eleven paint scheme for Richard Childress' racing team was leaked online before its official planned announcement and reveal. Kyle Busch is used to making headlines, but this time, the NASCAR Twitter exploded due to a completely unusual and strange reason.

Fans were quick to comment, share, and debate about the new look, creating a sense of nostalgia and excitement ahead of its official race day appearance. The 7-Eleven paint scheme has had a history in the sport and is not new to it. Kyle Petty is a famous example who drove with a 7-Eleven sponsorship in the 1980s.

Teams usually guard new sponsorship schemes with the utmost safety. The entire marketing plan, social media strategies, and die-cast launches are pre-planned so a leak would prove to be disruptive for the team, even though the fans love it.

