Richard Childress-led RCR reveals big return as Kasey Kahne makes comeback to NASCAR

Veteran driver Kasey Kahne, who stepped away from racing in the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series mid-season due to health reasons, is set to make his return to the sport. He will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway for championship-winning Richard Childress Racing (RCR). It will be his first NASCAR appearance since 2018 at Darlington Raceway.

On Friday, January 24, Richard Childress, owner of RCR, announced that Kasey Kahne will drive the #33 Chevrolet when NASCAR returns to Rockingham Speedway for the first time in over a decade. The race will be held on April. 19. His ride will be supported by sponsorship backing from HendrickCars.com.

Expand Tweet

Trending

In a team release, speaking about signing 18-time Cup winner Richard Childress, chairman and CEO of RCR, said:

“Kasey is a great driver and a fierce competitor. Our Xfinity Series program is top notch, and we look forward to watching Kasey race with Austin (Hill) and Jesse (Love) for an exciting return to Rockingham Speedway. With Kasey behind the wheel, we expect the No. 33 to have a shot at winning the race.”

Kasey Kahne had a successful NASCAR career before abruptly retiring from stock car racing due to health issues. In a 15-year-long NASCAR Cup Series career, he amassed 18 wins, 93 top-5s, and 176 top-10 finishes, including wins at crown jewel events: the Coca-Cola 600 three times and the Brickyard 400 once.

Kasey Kahne elated about making NASCAR return

The 44-year-old Enumclaw, Washington, is happy to be back in NASCAR, especially at a track where he has reached victory lane. He has made seven starts at Rockingham Speedway and won it once here in a Truck Series event in 2012.

In a team release, expressing his feelings about making the first start since 2018, Kahne said:

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a stock car, especially at a place like Rockingham Speedway. Rockingham has been a special track throughout my career. I remember winning the Truck Series race in 2012 when the sport went back there last, so to be a part of the current return is cool. Very appreciative of the opportunity that Mr. Hendrick, Richard (Childress), and everyone at RCR have given me, along with the support of HendrickCars.com, Chevrolet, Curb Records, and Karavan Trailers. I look forward to hitting the track next week for the test.”

Expand Tweet

Ahead of his NASCAR return, veteran driver will begin his preparation by participating in the NASCAR test at Rockingham Speedway on January 28.

Catch Kasey Kahne in action in the Rockingham 250 at the 1.017-mile track at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback