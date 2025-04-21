Richard Childress-led RCR takes action after NASCAR overturns Jesse Love’s Rockingham result

Richard Childress Racing (RCR) has confirmed that the organization will appeal the disqualification of their driver Jesse Love from last weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway.

Ad

Love initially won the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 on Saturday but his #2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet failed post-race inspection and NASCAR overturned the result handing him disqualification for violating rules.

Richard Childress' team on Monday (April 21) challenged NASCAR’s decision with post on their official X account.

“Richard Childress Racing will appeal NASCAR’s decision to disqualify the No. 2 team's win from the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway” RCR post reads.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jesse Love who crossed the finish line first at Rockingham was disqualified due to rear suspension violation that found in the standard post-race inspection process. NASCAR stated that Love violated Sections 14.14.2.I-5.H of the series rule book.

As a results of disqualification, the #2 RCR driver was relegated to 37th-place finish in the 38-driver field and JR Motorsports’ Sammy Smith, who finished crossed the finish line in second place was decaled the winner of Rockingham Xfinity race.

Ad

The date for the appeal has not yet announced but it’s likely to heard ahead of this Saturday’s Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway. Three-members of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel will hear the appeal and their decision will be final.

RCR driver honor his Rockingham victory to his girlfriend’s late sister before DQ’d

During the post-race interview at Rockingham before getting disqualified later, RCR's Jesse Love dedicated the win to his girlfriend’s sister, Jessica, who passed away from skin cancer in 2024. He urged fans to take their health seriously.

Ad

Speaking to NASCAR reporter Kim Coon, RCR driver said:

“My girlfriend's sister passed away about a year ago yesterday, and it's really sunny out today, and she died of skin cancer less than two weeks (from) when she found out. Go get skin checked today or tomorrow or next week and, it's something you want to get ahead of. So this one's for Jessica.”

Ad

The 20-year-old Love is a promising talent and the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year. The Rockingham victory would have marked his second win of the season, the first one came at season opening event at Daytona International Speedway.

Love has been competing full-time in Xfinity Series since last year with Richard Childress' team and this year he has shown strong performances. He currently stands fourth in the points table with 287 points.

Catch Jesse Love in action next at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More