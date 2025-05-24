Richard Childress makes big statement on Kyle Busch’s career after contract update in win drought

On the heels of Kyle Busch signing an extension with his race team, car owner Richard Childress has made it known that his driver isn't nearing the end of his career. It was announced on Saturday (May 24) that the two-time Cup Series champion has signed an extension with Richard Childress Racing through 2026.

Ad

The driver of the #8 is amid his 21st full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series, making him one of the oldest drivers in the field. While the 63-time Cup winner is one of the most experienced drivers, Childress indicated that the champion driver isn't ready to hang it up yet.

In a quote brought to light on X by NASCAR insider Stephen Stumpf, Childress didn't mince words when he said Kyle Busch is far from done competing in NASCAR. He said:

Ad

Trending

"Richard Childress: '[Kyle's] career is not even close to being over. That's all I have to say.'"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Busch is currently in his third season behind the wheel of the #8 RCR car. He joined the organization in 2023 after spending the previous 15 seasons behind the wheel of the #18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Busch won two championships in 2015 and 2019 and 56 races with JGR. He was the winningest driver of the 2010s.

His time at RCR started off hot when he won three races in the 2023 campaign. However, the Las Vegas native struggled last season and he posted his first winless season in his career and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012. In 2025, Busch has posted one top-five finish at CoTA and is currently 17th in the points standings. His last win came at the Enjoy Illinois 300 in June of 2023.

Ad

Kyle Busch teases winless streak could 'potentially' end during Prime coverage stint

With the NASCAR Cup Series making its Prime Sports debut this weekend, Kyle Busch has helped promote the move to the streaming service. The Richard Childress Racing driver hinted that if fans sign up for Prime, they could witness him end a two-year winless drought.

Busch shared an Instagram post about the move to Prime Sports, which will stream the next five Cup Series races. In the post, Busch encouraged his followers to get Prime so they don't "potentially" miss him taking the checkered flag in the coming weeks.

Ad

"We’re on @sportsonprime starting this weekend at the Coke 600! Make sure to sign up if you haven’t already! You don’t want to potentially miss me breaking the streak!👍🏻," Kyle Busch wrote.

With 232 career victories across the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Kyle Busch has the most NASCAR wins of all-time. He has 63 in Cup, 102 in Xfinity, and 67 in Truck. In both the Xfinity and Truck Series, Busch is the winningest driver.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.