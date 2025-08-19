Richard Childress makes feelings known on making playoffs with Austin Dillon as Kyle Busch ‘missed’ multiple opportunities

The Richard Childress Racing team owner, Richard Childress, recently spoke about Kyle Busch and his missed opportunities to get into the playoffs as Austin Dillon secured his spot. The 35-year-old took the checkered flag at the Cook Out 400 held on August 16.Kyle Busch drives the #8 ZL1 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. It's been a less-than-ideal season for him, as he has yet to make it to the playoffs and will have to win the final race at Daytona International Speedway in order to do so.While talking to the media, Richard Childress spoke about his feelings about Dillon taking the race victory. He said (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio):&quot;Yeah I mean the car was great. Austin just knows how to get around this place. He's got it figured out, did a great job. Just watching him and Blaney race there and how they raced each other clean and hard. That was a heck of a night right there. And then come along and win the race, just icing on the cake.&quot;He further spoke about how it felt to get into the playoffs with one of the cars and highlighted how they previously missed multiple chances with Kyle Busch.&quot;It's great you know, we've missed two or three chances earlier with Kyle and have him in there now, it's going to be a good year.&quot;The two-time champion is currently placed 19th in the playoff standings and is 148 points below the cutline. He is also currently on an 81-race winless streak, making it the longest winless streak of his Cup Series career, while also missing out on the playoffs for the second year in a row.Kyle Busch speaks about mounting playoff pressure for the second season in a row.Kyle Busch spoke about his performance at Iowa, during which he also mentioned the Chevrolet ZL1's lack of pace to fight in front. He further highlighted how his RCR car couldn't 'turn in traffic'.At the Iowa race weekend, Busch kicked off the practice with a wreck, which forced him to use the backup car. During the race, he climbed up from the back of the grid and was in fifth place by the end of Stage 2. However, he could not keep up the momentum and produce a strong finish. During lap 263 of the race, Kyle Busch collided with the #88 car of Shane van Gisbergen, which led to a caution. The two-time champion eventually finished the race in 20th place. While speaking to NBC Sports during the post-race interview, he said:&quot;We started the weekend in a deficit after going to a backup car on Saturday, and spent most of the day Sunday just battling for track position in our Chevrolet. Crew chief Randall Burnett made some race strategy calls that got us into the top 10 and earned us some stage points, but we lost that track position in Stage 3 and struggled to return to the front,&quot; he said.&quot;Our Chevy couldn’t turn in traffic, even with the freshest tires and dirty air didn’t help. We busted our behinds out there today but didn’t have enough,” he added.Kyle Busch will aim to make it to the playoffs with a win at the Coke Zero Sugar 400, scheduled on 23rd August at the Daytona International Speedway.