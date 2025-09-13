Richard Childress’ NASCAR star gets brutally honest on being the ‘third best team’ in the Xfinity playoffs

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Modified Sep 13, 2025 03:08 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR team owner Richard Childress - Source: Imagn

Austin Hill, the Richard Childress Racing driver, shared his thoughts about representing the third-best team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Speaking in a recent interview, Hill stated that as the third-best team, he must qualify into the top eight and then to the final four in the championship.

Hill finished the Xfinity Series regular season as the third-best driver behind regular season champion, and the best driver in the series so far — Connor Zilisch. In second place was Zilisch's teammate, Justin Allgaier.

With three wins, 11 Top 5s, and 14 Top 10s to his name till the Illinois race, the RCR driver has been one of the championship contenders this season. Banking on this, Hill stated that he has confidence in his team and feels that Richard Childress' team is the third-best in the series.

Speaking about this, here's what he said on the recent SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"If we had the playoffs points, we'd be seated third. So, I view us as the third best team in the playoffs right now and if the third best team can't get out of the round of 12 right now, and get to the round of 8, then we shouldn't even be winning the championship. And if we can't get out of the round of 8, and make it to the championship 4, make it to the final four, then we shouldn't be even in talks for winning the championship."
"But you know, to your point, knowing that we should be third overall, that kind of gives me confidence knowing that we are a good enough race team, we've done everything right throughout the regular season, that we are good enough to be into that top four. So now we just gotta go out there and prove it and do it," Hill further added.
Besides Hill, Richard Childress Racing also fields Jesse Love, who is currently in fourth place in the standings after the Illinois race. Love has a win, three pole positions, eight Top 5s, and 18 Top 10s to his name.

Richard Childress' star let his feelings known ahead of playoffs race at Bristol

Austin Hill shared his thoughts ahead of the playoff race, the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Speaking about this, here's what the Richard Childress Racing driver stated:

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill (21) during the Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog at World Wide Technology Raceway - Source: Imagn
“I’m just going to do the same thing. I’ve done each and every year. As far as I know I don’t have a lot of enemies on the race track. I probably have a few, but I think once the Playoffs start, I think it’ll be just like everyone else. Everybody’s going to be going for it and you only worry about your race team and your organization and go out and get the job done and try to get to the Championship Four.” (Via Speedsport.com)

Aric Almirola won the Bristol playoff race on Friday as he crossed the finish line ahead of Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer. With this, Almirola qualified for the round of 8. Austin Hill finished the race in 19th place, and his teammate, Love, came home in 25th place.

