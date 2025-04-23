Richard Childress Racing fails to overturn Jesse Love’s Rockingham win DQ 

Richard Childress Racing has officially failed to overturn its appeal for the disqualification of its Xfinity driver, Jesse Love. The No. 2 Chevy driver took home his second win of the season at Rockingham Speedway. However, a post-race inspection derailed the hopes of the 20-year-old RCR driver.

Ad

In a recent X post, renowned journalist Bob Pockrass shared the National Motorsports Appeals Panel's ruling regarding RCR's bid to reclaim its victory from the eventual winner, Sammy Smith. He wrote:

"Richard Childress Racing loses appeal to Jesse Love DQ for rear suspension violation at Rockingham. Sammy Smith remains the winner. On a DQ, there is no second appeal, this decision is final."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although Jesse Love failed to hold his triumph at Rockingham Speedway, he shared a heartfelt message, before getting penalized, to his girlfriend's late sister.

Richard Childress's Xfinity driver Jesse Love dedicated the Rockingham win to his girlfriend's sister

Jesse Love, No. 2 Chevy driver, Richard Childress Racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 – Qualifying - Source: Getty

In his second full-time season with Richard Childress Racing, Jesse Love has made a name for himself by being among the frontrunners in several Xfinity races. Moreover, the young driver made his maiden Cup start at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Ad

Before NASCAR's ruling broke out, Jesse Love's celebration lasted for a brief moment when the RCR driver dedicated his Rockingham win to his girlfriend's late sister after taking the checkered flag.

In a post-race conversation, Love dedicated his victory to Jessica, who passed away due to skin cancer in 2024, and urged people to do medical check-ups. He said:

"My girlfriend's sister passed away about a year ago yesterday, and it's really sunny out today, and she died of skin cancer less than two weeks (from) when she found out. Go get skin checked today or tomorrow or next week and, it's something you want to get ahead of. So this one's for Jessica."

Ad

While Jesse Love has already etched his name for the 2025 Xfinity playoffs after taking the trophy home in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, the California native would look to bring another triumph in the upcoming race at Talladega.

The No. 2 RCR driver, who won his maiden Xfinity win last season at Talladega Superspeedway, would be coming in hot for the 2025 Ag-Pro 300 event on Saturday, April 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sashwat Deo Sashwat is part of Sportskeeda’s NASCAR division and frequently covers various events from each race during the season. A Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, he has been interested in the intersection point of sports and writing and has found that opportunity in motorsports journalism.



Sashwat is a firm believer in being true to what he covers and tries to pick up as much information as possible from races as they happen, helping him get the first jump on in-race incidents. His favorite driver is Kyle Larson, as he is intrigued by his dynamicity and diversity as a driver.



Sashwat wants to see NASCAR travel around the world, adding a global element to the Cup Series, and believes this could help the sport bridge the popularity gap to F1.



When he isn’t working, Sashwat follows football and tennis, supporting Real Madrid and Novak Djokovic, respectively. He is also interested in the creativity that comes with film-making. Know More