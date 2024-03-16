Richard Childress Racing's #8 crew undergoes further changes ahead of Kyle Busch's entry into NASCAR Bristol race

Richard Childress Racing has announced the roster for Kyle Busch's #8 pit crew for the weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, indicating yet another shuffle following their continued struggles on the pit road.

Kyle Busch and the #8 RCR team have struggled in the first four races of the season. Except for the three-wide finish at Atlanta, Busch has failed to crack the top 10 in the rest of the outings.

Some of the results can be explained due to the lack of pace, but recurring pit road mishaps have been a major hurdle for the #8 team. This has resulted in a weekly rotation of crew members for the #8 Richard Childress Racing team.

The #8 team's Tire Carrier Lamar Neal and Fueler Justin White are the only members to remain unchanged for the first five outings, including this weekend's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Front tire changer Michael Russell, who served for the first three race weekends, returns to his role at Bristol after sitting out at Phoenix. He replaces Shiloh Windsor, who takes the role of rear tire changer for the weekend.

The role of Jack Operator for the #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevy has been a revolving door for the past weeks. Josh Sobecki served in the first weekend at Daytona and was replaced by Garrett Crall for the next two weekends at Atlanta and Las Vegas. Doug Warrick took the role at Phoenix, with Sobecki set to return for this weekend's race at the half-mile oval.

Expand Tweet

Kyle Busch is coming off a 26th and 22nd place finish in the last two weekends. Busch will be looking to overturn his fortunes at Bristol Motor Speedway, a track where he has taken eight victories in the Cup series.

Kyle Busch explains the hurdles for Richard Childress Racing in hiring new crew members

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion explained that recruiting crew members for the Cup Series wasn't an easy task. He added that the long commute to Richard Childress Racing's headquarters in Welcome, North Carolina, also doesn't attract potential candidates.

Kyle Busch said in a recent interview with NBC Sports:

"It’s really hard to recruit and get guys. Especially with where RCR is based and where they’re at. It’s a long drive to get up to Welcome to pit-stop practice sometimes three and four times a week, whatever it might be."

23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin also shed light on the hurdles in hiring experienced crew members on his podcast Actions Detrimental. Hamlin said that most of the experienced crew have long contracts with respective Cup teams, leaving fewer options for hiring teams.

Kyle Busch expressed his confidence in the effort put in by his #8 Richard Childress Racing crew and hopes the situation is turned around.