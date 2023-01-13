Richard Childress Racing sign Austin Hill as the 8-time winner aims to clinch the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series

After putting in an impressive performance in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series, Austin Hill will continue driving the #21 Chevrolet Camaro SS with Richard Childress Racing.

On January 11, 2023 (Wednesday), the organization announced on their social media accounts that Hill will return as the driver of #21 RCR in search of a Championship in the 2023 Xfinity Series season.

During his rookie season, Austin Hill was awarded the 2022 Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year. He scored two victories last year at Daytona International Speedway in February and Atlanta Motor Speedway in July.

He also had 11 top-five finishes and ended the season in sixth place in the Championship standings. The 28-year-old will look to improve those numbers this season.

Speaking about his contract extension, Hill said that he is excited to return to Richard Childress Racing to chase the Xfinity title. He feels grateful to the entire team for giving him the opportunity and showing faith in him.

In a statement, Hill said:

“I’m excited to return to RCR this season to compete for a Xfinity Series championship once again. My rookie season was a success, but I know that our No. 21 team can improve even more with our first year together under our belt. I’m very appreciative of the opportunity that Richard and everyone at RCR continues to give me."

He continued:

"To not only be back with Andy and my crew guys, but to have our loyal partners return is a huge asset to our program. I can’t wait to get to Daytona and kick off the 2023 season the same way we started last season.”

Andy Street continues as crew chief for Austin Hill and #21 RCR team in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season

Andy Street will once again serve as the crew chief for Austin Hill and #21 Richard Childress Racing team in the 2023 NASCAR season. This will be his fourth season as crew chief in NASCAR’s second-tier series, posting three wins and two playoff spots in the last two years.

During the 2023 Xfinity season, Hill’s #21 car will adorn Bennett Family of Companies, Global Industrial, United Rentals, Alsco Uniforms, and Realtree as primary partners. Following their successful rookie campaign in 2022, each of their partners has increased their partnership in dynamic and innovative ways.

When the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway on February 18, Hill will look to defend his Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300 title.

