Richard Petty confirms Petty garage shutdown, unveils giveaway of the only “Outlawed” RP Charger Hellcat ever built

Richard Petty has officially confirmed that Petty's Garage has 'closed its doors.' To mark the occasion, Petty announced a special giveaway with a 'one-of-a-kind' Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.Petty's street-legal performance shop has long been associated with his legendary racing legacy, featuring paint jobs akin to his iconic No. 43 car. The garage's final offering is a HEMI-powered Hellcat autographed by 'The King' himself.On Thursday, July 24, Petty shared an X post detailing the giveaway.&quot;Now that Petty’s Garage has officially closed its doors, this car marks the end of an era. It’s a one-of-a-kind, custom-built supercharged Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Redeye with The King’s personal touch,&quot; Richard Petty wrote.Based in Randleman, North Carolina, Petty's Garage was rebranded from Petty Enterprises back in 2008. The high performance speed shop offered a range of services from custom street rods to complete restoration projects. It also produced performance daily driver vehicles for racing enthusiasts.Richard Petty sounds off on lack of passing at DoverRichard Petty recently shared his frustration with the lack of overtakes that have become synonymous with the Next Gen Era. He pointed to the recently concluded Cup race at Dover Motor Speedway, noting how drivers often avoid the high line, a technique he believes would help carry more speed through the turns.In an episode of Petty's Race Recap, the seven-time Cup champion had this to say about the current state of racing (via the aforementioned source).&quot;Them cars just can't pass each other and that just bugs the fire out of me. They don't run high going in (the turn), and why they don't I don't know. To me the higher you go in, the quicker you can get on. What they do they go in and then they scrub the speed off as they go up the hill.&quot;Richard Petty's race recap of the Autotrader Echopark Automotive 400. Source: X/therichardpettyIn line with Richard Petty's comments, Sunday's (July 20) race saw Chase Elliott dominate the field with a 238 lap lead before ultimately giving in to Denny Hamlin, who'd led the last 67 laps to the checkered flag. Hamlin's win was not without worry, as he battled late-race pressure and a flurry of cautions that almost derailed his run. A 56-minute rain-delayed red flag and a pair of overtime restarts saw the Joe Gibbs Racing driver defend against his teammate, Chase Briscoe. However, the #19 Toyota driver was no match for Hamlin, even with fresher tires.The event marked Hamlin's second consecutive win at the track, as well as his fourth win of the season. The result has him topping the playoff standings as the winningest driver of the season so far. Furthermore, he's only 39 points adrift of season leader Chase Elliott.