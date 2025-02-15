Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson attend Martin Truex Jr.’s late partner Sherry Pollex’s wellness center

NASCAR legends and seven-time Cup Series champions Jimmie Johnson and Richard Petty recently attended the grand opening of Sherry Pollex's SherryStrong Integrative Wellness Center. Petty shared glimpses of his visit to the center on his X account and felt "honored" to be part of the opening ceremony.

Pollex was the late partner of the 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. Sherry Pollex, who passed away in 2023 following her nine-year battle with ovarian cancer, was a beloved figure in the stock car racing community. She was known for her philanthropic efforts to fight cancer and supported children suffering from pediatric cancer through the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation.

Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson attended the incarnation ceremony at Advent Health facility, with the former sharing his experience via an X post that read:

"Honored to attend the grand opening of the SherryStrong Integrative Wellness Center in @AdventHealth today! This incredible facility is making a real difference, and it was great to see it firsthand."

During the 2023 NASCAR Award ceremonies, Sherry Pollex was awarded the Myers Brothers Award. The award was presented by the National Motorsports Press Association and was given posthumously.

“An honor well earned”: Jimmie Johnson pays tribute to the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees

On Tuesday, February 11, NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson took to X to share a congratulatory post for the new members inducted into the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame. He shared a clip from the induction ceremony held on February 7, 2025, at Charlotte Convention Center.

The 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame class included three prominent stock car racing drivers - Carl Edwards, Ricky Rudd, and the late Ralph Moody. These drivers are known for their on-track brilliance and stunning career history in NASCAR. After the 2025 ceremony, the Hall of Fame pool grew to 67 members.

Landing one of NASCAR's greatest honors, Jimmie Johnson congratulated the drivers and said:

"Congrats to the @NASCARHall of Fame Class of 2025. An honor well earned."

"As a proud member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, I want to congratulate the family of Ralph Moody. I also want to congratulate Ricky Rudd and Carl Edwards on their induction into the Hall of Fame. I know how special the weekend was for me, and I hope everyone had just the most special time as well. Congratulations," Jimmie Johnson shared in the video.

During his 13-year stint in the Cup Series, Carl Edwards secured 28 wins, 220 top 10s, and 22 pole positions. He finished as the runner-up in the Cup Series championship twice in 2008 and 2011. His celebratory backflip made him one of the well-recognized personalities.

Ricky Rudd was known as 'The Ironman' of stock car racing and had impressive records throughout his career. He ranks second on the list for most Cup Series starts with 906 races behind Richard Petty. He also boasted 788 consecutive starts, showcasing his mettle in the series.

World War II veteran Ralph Moody followed his passion after returning home. He won five races before he formed the Holman-Moody Racing team in 1957. The team dominated stock car racing and won back-to-back titles with David Pearson in 1968 and 1969.

