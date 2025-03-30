Richard Petty lauds his fans, deems them “second to NONE”

NASCAR legend Richard Petty shared pictures of his meeting with fans at the Martinsville Speedway as the sport heads there for the seventh Cup Series installment of the 2025 season. He lauded his fan base for being the best, stating that it is "second to none".

In the three decades he spent behind the wheel in the Cup Series, Petty gathered quite a huge fanbase and set records that became the benchmark for the future drivers. Regarded as the most successful driver in the sport's history, Petty clinched 200 victories in his career and won the championship seven times, the most of any other driver (tied with Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson).

Petty's records and charming personality have given him a huge fan base that spans generations. Even the newest NASCAR fans have a liking for him, and he is spotted a lot of times with many of them around him.

He recently shared pictures from Martinsville Speedway in Virginia, where fans could be seen surging around him to get autographs on merchandise. He appreciated them, hailing them as the best fanbase.

"From Pettyfest to @MartinsvilleSwy, it’s been a weekend full of signing, shaking hands, and sharing stories. Petty fans are second to NONE!" Richard Petty wrote on X.

Richard Petty supported his late grandson's vision by donating 403 acres of land to Victory Junction

Richard Petty's grandson Adam Petty's life was cut short back in 2000 when he crashed at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway and passed away from an injury to the head. Although he was only 19, he had the vision to help children with serious illnesses, and following his ideology, Victory Junction was founded by the family.

The organization provides 'life-changing' experiences to children with serious illnesses through games and camping, all free of cost, which boosts their morale and helps in their recovery.

In December of 2024, Richard Petty made a generous donation of 403 acres of land for the organization, helping it work better towards its aim.

"Today was a big day for our family. 403 additional acres donated to @VictoryJunction," Kyle Petty wrote on X.

Petty continues to inspire generations of racing considering the immense success he had in the Cup Series. He is widely regarded as one of the best motorsports drivers in the world, was also included in the top 50 NASCAR drivers back in 1998, and was inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1997.

