Richard Petty and the NASCAR community remember Adam Petty in an emotional tribute

Adam Petty, the son of Kyle Petty and grandson of Richard Petty, was just 19 when he lost his life during a practice crash at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2000. On the 25th anniversary of his tragic passing, NASCAR fans and legends alike united to reflect on the life and legacy of the American motorsport's first fourth-generation driver.

Adam's passing on May 12, 2000, marked one of the darkest chapters in NASCAR history. A promising talent with a catching personality, Adam had just begun his NASCAR Busch Series journey when a stuck throttle caused his No. 45 car to slam into the Turn 3 wall at high speed.

E.M.T. attends to Adam Petty after his crash at the New Hampshire Speedway. Source: Getty

The accident would prompt sweeping safety changes across the sport, with the inclusion of HANS devices and SAFER barriers. Adam's legacy, however, has endured through far more than the rulebook. On his death anniversary, Richard Petty shared a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter), accompanied by a photo of the two, writing:

''Thinking of Adam."

That sense of heartbreak was echoed by NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director, Winston Kelley, who reposted a photo on X and wrote:

"👇🏻🙏🏻💔 What an incredible young man. His big ❤️ and legacy live on through @VictoryJunction."

Adam's death, followed just weeks later by the passing of Kenny Irwin Jr. in an eerily similar crash at the same track, forced NASCAR to work toward driver safety.

NASCAR mandated the use of the HANS device (Head and Neck Support) across all three national series, a move that would later be credited with saving multiple lives. The sport also introduced kill switches on steering wheels to help drivers cut the engine in case of throttle failure, the very issue that led to Adam's accident.

The newly installed safer barrier at New Hampshire Motor Speedway at Loudon. Source: Getty

In the years that followed, NASCAR heavily invested in safety research and introduced the SAFER (Steel and Foam Energy Reduction) barrier by 2002.

"A Lot of good has happened because of Adam": Kenny Wallace remembers Adam Petty’s lasting influence

Kyle Petty (R) with his son Adam Petty before the Busch Series race at Bristol. Source: Getty

Kenny Wallace, a close friend of the Petty family, also paid tribute to Adam Petty on Monday. During a recent segment of his Coffee with Kenny, the former racer reflected on the annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride and the mission behind Victory Junction.

Victory Junction, a camp for children with serious medical conditions, was founded by Kyle and Pattie Petty in Adam's memory. What began as a tribute has since grown into a healing space that has served thousands of families. The Kyle Petty Charity Ride and the Victory Junction Camp, have become two of NASCAR's most powerful humanitarian efforts, directly tied to Adam Petty's legacy.

Wallace wrote on X:

“A LOT of good has happened because of Adam ❤️. That smile😁.”

Wallace mentioned what Kyle Petty had told how the charity ride began as a motorcycle event, but became something far more personal.

"Kyle Petty said, 'I used to think this was about motorcycles. He goes, 'It's not. It's about people'. So, when we see people change the sport, it's not about the racing. It's not about NASCAR," added Wallace via Coffee with Kenny (6:39 onwards).

Wallace described how Kyle Petty leads the ride with 125 motorcyclists every year, his familiar grin and quiet leadership reminding everyone of Adam's spirit. Wallace added,

"When people pass away, it gives everybody a chance to calm down and remember that person. And then we remember how great they were." (11:11 onwards)

Though Adam Petty never got to show the world what he could do, his legacy continues to protect every driver who straps in today.

