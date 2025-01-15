Richard Petty promotes NASCAR as the season opener inches near on legendary racetrack

Seven-time Cup Series champion Richard Petty recently spent a day with local news stations and promoted NASCAR's 2025 season's first race. He also shared his excitement about the governing body's decision to return to the iconic track after half a century.

Petty is also known as 'The King' by NASCAR fans for his unparalleled achievements in stock car racing. He still holds the record for most wins and poles in the sport's history. The #43 Plymouth driver won 200 races and 123 pole positions in his 35-year career. Additionally, he secured 27 wins in the 1967 Cup Series season, the most by any driver in a season.

Richard Petty spoke to the local news networks FOX8 WGHP, WFMY News 2, WXII 12 News, and ABC45 WXLV and shared his excitement about NASCAR's return to the Bowman Gray Stadium for the first race of the 2025 season next month. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share about the same and captioned the tweet:

Trending

"Spent the day meeting with all the local news stations to share the excitement about @NASCAR returning to Bowman Gray Stadium for The Clash!"

Expand Tweet

NASCAR is returning to the historic venue Bowman Gray Stadium for the first time since 1971 after a hiatus of 54 years. The venue is located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The stadium features an asphalt oval track and is well-recognized as NASCAR's longest-running weekly racetrack.

The 150-lap race at the Bowman Gray Stadium is scheduled for February 2, 2025. Additionally, the governing body announced an exhibition race at the Madhouse Classic on February 1, 2025, before the main event. The NASCAR legend is also excited for the Daytona 500 and expressed his take on the race.

“Get ready and go to Daytona”: Richard Petty expressed his thoughts on making a New Year resolution

In a recent video on the Petty Family Racing YouTube channel, Richard Petty shared his thoughts on making New Year's resolutions. The King mentioned he had never thought about making resolutions and explained the reason behind his decision.

“I never thought about making New Year's resolutions. I guess the people that make them...I guess they're wanting something. You know what I mean? All we want is to get ready and go to Daytona,” explained Petty.

Expand Tweet

Richard Petty is excited about the 67th edition of the crown jewel event scheduled on February 16, 2025. The #43 Plymouth driver has won the event seven times, the most by any NASCAR driver to date, and the only active driver on the list to compete with Petty is Denny Hamlin with three wins.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron is the defending champion of the race next month. Fans can catch the race live on FOX Sports from 2:30 PM ET onwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback