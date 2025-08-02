  • NASCAR
  • Richard Petty
  • Richard Petty's involvement in exciting business venture launch nears the inauguration date: Know all about it

Richard Petty's involvement in exciting business venture launch nears the inauguration date: Know all about it

By Dipti Sood
Modified Aug 02, 2025 01:23 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race - Source: Getty
Legacy Motor Club co-owner and NASCAR Hall of Famer, Richard Petty walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway - Source: Getty

Richard Petty is preparing to launch his latest business venture, Petty Punch Moonshine, in collaboration with Sugarlands Distilling Company. A new video post on Instagram announced the upcoming launch, including the product, the venue, and Richard Petty’s appearance plans.

Ad

The post was uploaded by @sugarlandsshines on Instagram. Sugarlands is a well-known craft distillery based in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, with a strong fan base and over a million annual visitors. They have had partnerships with NASCAR figures in the past, including Dale Earnhardt Jr. The brand has previously been recognized and awarded for its product quality and tasting experience.

The announcement post was captioned:

“The countdown is ON! In just 7 days, we’re launching Petty Punch Moonshine—our brand new collab with the legendary @therichardpetty 👑”
Ad
Trending

Sugarlands further announced that Petty Punch Moonshine will be officially released on August 8 at the company’s downtown Gatlinburg distillery. As part of the launch event, Petty will be meeting fans, signing jars, and taking photos between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Ad

The moonshine, called Petty Punch, is described as a fruit-forward, 50-proof spirit (25% alcohol by volume), designed to be both flavorful and easy to sip. The product comes in a 750ml jar that features Richard Petty’s silhouette, reinforcing his presence as both co-creator and brand face.

According to Petty, the collaboration has been enjoyable from start to finish.

“It’s always a pleasure to work with my friends at Sugarlands… I think fans will really enjoy it, too, whether they’re sipping it or displaying it on their shelf,” he said (via Jayski).
Ad

This launch is the second collaboration between Petty and Sugarlands. Their earlier project, Roaming Man Richard Petty Rye Whiskey, was a limited-edition release that was successful among both collectors and fans.

How carbon monoxide exposure changed Richard Petty’s racing future

Richard Petty, known as “The King” of NASCAR, has often spoken about the physical toll of his racing years. In multiple interviews, he has shared that carbon monoxide exposure during races was one of the reasons he ended his driving career. In a 2017 interview with Automobile Magazine, Petty recalled an incident in 1963 when he collapsed after a race in Atlanta. He blamed the exposure to toxic gas for the health issues that followed.

Ad

He shared that racing cars back then had minimal ventilation and poor insulation. Due to the close formations on the track and the cars' structure, drivers regularly inhaled exhaust fumes.

“I’d get so hot that the crew would give me a wet rag to chew on, sometimes just a red shop rag that was laying there,” he said.

The wet rag was a way to cope, though ineffective against the dangers of carbon monoxide. Petty's experience wasn’t unique. Fellow NASCAR driver Rick Mast retired in 2003 because of chronic carbon monoxide poisoning, which left him ill and disoriented. The problem went on into the early 2000s when NASCAR began introducing air hoses on helmets to help supply cleaner air to drivers.

About the author
Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications