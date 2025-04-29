Richard Petty’s longtime ally makes his case on ‘NASCAR being picky’ for Joey Logano and Ryan Preece’s Talladega DQ

Richard Petty's longtime ally, Dale Inman, makes his case on 'NASCAR being picky' for Joey Logano and Ryan Preece's disqualification at the Talladega Superspeedway this Sunday. Both Preece and Logano were disqualified from the Jack Link's 500 race due to different spoiler issues.

Richard Petty expressed that the issues due to which Logano and Preece were disqualified did not have any impact on the performance of the race car.

"One of them, A screw came out of the spoiler, the other had three washers in it and you are just allowed two. Now that's getting pretty Daggum Nicky-pickey as far as I am concerned, and neither one of those made any effect on the race car," Richard Petty responded to a fan question on the Petty Family Racing YouTube channel.

Inman compared their racing time to today's racing and expressed that NASCAR was not this picky in their era, and did not have such picky rules back in the day.

"I remember arguing for rules and everything, but I can't remember back in the day, NASCAR being that picky, but I am not sure, we had as many picky rules as they do today," Inman said, agreeing to Petty's statements.

The veteran driver is nicknamed 'The King' due to his achievements in racing, particularly in NASCAR. He is the most successful NASCAR driver with 7 championships and 200 wins to his name.

Richard Petty criticizes NASCAR's decisions at Talladega

After an adrenaline-fueled race at Talladega, fans were soaring high after the intense and high-speed drama race. However, this was overshadowed by the controversial decisions taken by NASCAR after the race, which were even criticized by Richard Petty.

The defending Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, and Ryan Preece found themselves in the middle of an unfortunate turn of events. Logano was snatched off his top-five finish, and Preece was snatched off his runners-up position due to a late disqualification that was caused by different issues with the spoiler of both drivers.

Richard Petty is known for his outspoken nature, and he criticized NASCAR's stringent rulebook after this incident. The 87-year-old veteran questioned the impact of such minor violations on the race results in the end. Petty said that it was something that was in NASCAR's rulebook.

"It was just something that was in the book. And they say, whether it helped or hurt, we don’t care. It’s wrong. So they’re looking to disqualify them.” Petty said, expressing his criticism of the incident.

The fallout from these disqualifications has left both Joey Logano and Ryan Preece battling with difficult consequences. Preece, who was finally looking to regain lost ground, lost an amazing opportunity, and Logano slipped down in the championship standings.

