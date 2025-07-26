Richard Petty shares behind the scenes moments with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and country music royalty Luke Combs

Richard Petty took to his official social media account to share a sneak peek of his recent collaboration with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Luke Combs. As per Petty's recent post on X, he and Earnhardt Jr. worked with Combs on the latter's latest music video, Back in the Saddle.Petty, from his official micro-blogging account, shared three pictures where he was snapped with Earnhardt Jr. and Combs as they worked with the renowned country singer. Combs, the 35-year-old American singer, hails from North Carolina and then moved to Nashville, two places renowned for their connection with NASCAR.Petty, from his official X account, shared an update on their latest collab. Sharing it, here's what he wrote:&quot;BACK IN THE SADDLE, music video out now! A little behind-the-scenes from an unforgettable day when music and motorsports collided.&quot;Here's the post of Richard Petty on his latest music and Motorsports collaboration with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Luke Combs:Richard Petty is a former NASCAR driver and the most successful one in the history of the sport. With seven Cup Series titles to his name (one of only three drivers to have claimed this feat; Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson are two other drivers with seven titles each) and 200 wins, Petty is a legend of the sport.The 88-year-old has 1184 Cup Series races under his belt, where he picked up 123 poles, and 712 Top-10s, a staggering feat on it's own. He is also a nine-time NASCAR's Most Popular Driver, and one of NASCAR's Greatest 50 and 75 Drivers.Richard Petty shared the secret behind Shane van Gisbergen's incredible performanceRichard Petty touched upon Shane van Gisbergen's recent surge in performance in road courses and revealed that it was the Kiwi driver's two decades of experience that helped him achieve success in NASCAR. Speaking about this, here's what he said in the Petty Family Racing podcast with Dale Inman:&quot;Well, his secret is, the experiences he's had for 20 years on road courses. It's gonna be interesting on how his confidence has been built up, running against all those rest of the cars out there.&quot;&quot;So he knows he can beat them on road courses. Now he says ok, if I can beat 'em on a road course, why can't I beat 'em on round tracks?&quot; he further added.Notably, Shane van Gisbergen recently claimed three wins in quick succession on road courses — in Mexico, Sonoma, and Pocono, and two of them have come back-to-back (Sonoma and Pocono).With this, he not only qualified for the playoffs but also improved his regular-season standings. Meanwhile, as Petty mentioned, SVG's excellence in racing on road courses comes from his immense experience in the Supercars Championship and GT racing.