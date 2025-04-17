Richard Petty and son Kyle reminisce about the 'combination of superspeedway and short track' as NASCAR returns to Rockingham 

Seven-time Cup Series champion and NASCAR legend Richard Petty uploaded a clip on his X of him and his son, Kyle Petty, reminiscing about Rockingham Speedway. Both Richard and Kyle expressed their thoughts about the track and called it a "lazy man's track."

The Pettys dominated the 1.017-mile D-shaped oval track in their prime. The #43 Plymouth Superbird driver won the most (11) races at the Rockingham track; meanwhile, his son Kyle secured three wins, and together they boast 14 wins at the North Carolina-based track. Furthermore, the track will host the Truck Series event for the first time in a decade this Friday.

In the clip, the father-son duo highlighted that "you can do no wrong" at Rockingham Speedway. With 11 victories and enough experience on the track, Richard Petty stated:

"It's a combination of a superspeedway and a short track." [00:0.0 onwards]

Following the discussion, Kyle Petty also shared his views:

"You go through a stretch at a racetrack, and you can just do no wrong. It was a lazy man's racetrack. The sooner you let off, and the more you let the car do the work, the easier it was to get around the racetrack."

The King further pointed out that the track has a short front stretch and a long backstretch. Petty also mentioned that with new tires, he geared up for the backstretch and didn't run wide open.

The Craftsman Truck Series Black's Tire 200 race is scheduled for this Friday, April 18, 2025. The event will be aired by FS1 and SiriusXM at 5 PM ET. Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black's Tire Race is scheduled for Saturday, April 19, 2025. The event will be broadcast on CW, MRN, and SiriusXM at 4 PM ET.

Richard Petty spoke about two beloved venues: "It's a toss-up" between Rockingham and Martinsville

During the Petty Family Racing Podcast, Richard Petty was asked about his home track. However, Petty was unable to give a clear answer and was confused between the two tracks. Instead of naming one track his home track, he placed both Rockingham and Martinsville Speedway equally.

'The King' dominated both tracks with 15 wins on Martinsville Speedway and 11 on Rockingham Speedway. He further explained:

"From my standpoint it's a toss-up. I was fortunate enough to win 15 races at Martinsville but we won 11 500-mile races at Rockingham and didn't run near as many races. So it's kind of in between…I guess you would have to say those were my two favorite tracks besides Daytona." (9:09 onwards)

The former NASCAR Cup Series driver's son added that the two tracks were not too far away from each other, and Martinsville's grandfather clock trophies gave an emotional edge to his father. Furthermore, Richard Petty's Virginia fan base helped him dominate the Martinsville Speedway.

