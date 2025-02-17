Rick Hendrick ace William Byron drops five-word message after Daytona 500 win

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron claimed the 2025 Daytona 500 win at the Daytona International Speedway. Following his victory in the Great American Race, the elated HMS star took to his social media account to share his thoughts.

With his victory at the recently concluded race, Byron achieved the rare feat of claiming back-to-back Daytona 500 victories after he won here at Daytona in 2024. As the Rick Hendrick-owned team's driver triumphed at NASCAR's biggest race, he decided to share a five-word message to sum up his experience.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the #24 driver shared a reel where the entire #24 team was spraying champagne jubilantly. As he shared the video, he wrote in the caption:

"This feeling doesn't get old."

Sunday's Daytona 500 was the 67th edition of the iconic event, and United States President Donald Trump attended the race, making it his second visit in five years. Although NASCAR did their best by preponing the race by an hour to avoid inclement weather, it did not help in the end.

The race was delayed by rain for over three-and-a-half-hours. Once the race started, the first two stages went alright for all drivers. However, in Lap 186, a multiple-car crash took out Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Noah Gragson, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Cole Custer and Todd Gilliland from the race.

Nearing the end of the race, another wreck took out Denny Hamlin and Austin Cindric, two of the favorites, to win the race. While Hamlin and Cindric were battling out for the lead and took each other out, Byron found an escape route and charged his Chevrolet to victory.

William Byron shared his thoughts after Daytona 500 win

After William Byron avoided the late wreck in the OverTime and found himself in front of the checkered flag, the Hendrick Motorsports driver shared his thoughts.

William Byron climbs out of his no. 24 Chevrolet in Mobil 1 Victory Lane, Sunday, February 16, 2025, as confetti fills the air after winning the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

Speaking to Fox Sports after the race, he said (via Reuters):

"Obviously, some good fortune, but I trusted my instinct on the last lap there. I felt they were getting squirrely on the bottom. I was going (high) lane regardless because I was sixth coming down the back. I was fortunate and it worked out in our favor."

William Byron started the race in fifth place, and with the victory, he qualified for the 2025 Playoffs. 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick and Jimmie Johnson finished the race in second and third places, respectively.

