"Rick Hendrick is a good man": John Force praises NASCAR team boss sponsoring his NHRA squad

John Force Racing owner John Force hailed Rick Hendrick, the owner of Hendrick Motorsports, and HendrickCars.com after the latter decided to sponsor the former's team at the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMax Highway. Praising Hendrick, Force termed Mr. Hendrick a "good man" and 'someone who loves racing'.
According to the latest reports, Rick Hendrick's HendrickCars.com will sponsor John Force's National Hot Rod Association rides, which include the Top Fueler and Funny Car for the respective world champions, Brittany Force and Jack Beckman.
Force will drive the Top Fueler Dragster, while Beckman will be in charge of the Funny Car, the JFR Chevrolet SS. As HendrickCars.com agreed to sponsor the NHRA squad of Force at Charlotte, here's how the 16-time Funny Car world champion and team owner reacted to it.
“Excited to have HendrickCars.com back on board as a major sponsor in Charlotte,” said John Force [via NHRA.com]. “Rick Hendrick is a good man, and he loves his racing."
"I love to see Rick Hendrick back on board in Charlotte, and I hope he’s able to bring his family out with him," he added. "We’re proud to represent HendrickCars.com in their hometown alongside Greg Anderson in Pro Stock, and we’ll be focused on celebrating three wins with Mr. H next weekend!”
Currently, Brittany Force is in sixth place with 244 points in the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Standings under the Top Fuel category.
Shawn Langdon is leading the pack with 332 points, ahead of former NASCAR star Tony Stewart, who is on 316 points. As for Beckman, he is in second place with 297 points in the Funny Car category, 16 points behind the leader, Paul Lee.
John Force's driver labels Rick Hendrick partnership "a huge honor"
John Force's driver, Jack Beckman, shared his thoughts on the latest HendrickCars.com partnership and stated that such representation is an honor.
"What you ﬁnd out is, car people are car people," Beckman said. "When you boil it down, we are all cut from the same cloth. Getting to represent him is a huge honor; getting to hang out with him is going to be a lot of fun.”
Besides the NHRA, Rick Hendrick is also involved in NASCAR with Hendrick Motorsports in the Cup Series and JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series. He owns HMS, a team that fields four Cup cars, and is a co-owner of JR Motorsports alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr., a team that also fields four Xfinity cars.