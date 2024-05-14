“Rick Hendrick just went white as a ghost”: Kyle Larson’s Sprint Car barrel roll leaves fans concerned as NASCAR-IndyCar double edges near

Fans were concerned when Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson’s number 57 sprint car rolled over at Kokomo Speedway. With Larson's double-duty at the famed Coca-Cola 600 and the prestigious Indianapolis 500 coming up in less than two weeks, the fans speculated their favorite driver getting injured.

Kyle Larson has always been a versatile competitor with immense driving prowess in the arena of stock cars as well as sprint cars. After all, driving on different types of tracks only adds to the skills of the drivers.

Therefore, team owner Rick Hendrick has been known to encourage his drivers to race outside of NASCAR throughout the week. However, the fans didn't approve of it at all. For them, the risk-to-reward ratio looked menacing.

When FloRacing uploaded the clip, on their X (formerly Twitter) handle, of Kyle Larson’s machine rolling over after making contact with Cale Thomas’ #23 car, a fan commented,

“Rick Hendrick just went white as a ghost.”

Another fan wrote,

“Alright dude its now time to focus, no need to make any more mistakes. Indy 500 practice is tomorrow.”

A user couldn't suppress their emotions and exclaimed,

“This seems like a dumb thing to be doing days before arguably the 2 biggest weeks of his racing career..”

Another wrote,

“My guy. You have an IndyCar race to go do. Get tf out of that sprint car!!”

Meanwhile, another stated,

“You know McLaren and Hendrick PR people collectively shit themselves watching this”

Kyle Larson reveals which race he would most likely drop

It's not new for races to get postponed or even canceled due to unfavorable weather conditions. What if it happens over that decisive weekend? Will Kyle Larson drop the Coke 600 or will he give up the Indianapolis 500?

Recently, the Elk Grove native opened up regarding the same. While talking to Autoweek, Larson said,

“Hopefully, that (weather) situation doesn’t arise. I’m not sure who’s the one to make that call. I’m sure there’s a window that when it gets to a certain point, I have to leave because the 600 is the priority, and chasing another championship is the priority.”

If the IndyCar race starts at its expected time and ends seamlessly, Larson will have no problem flying back to Concord, North Carolina, for the 600-mile race, which starts at 6 p.m. However, he confirmed that if the first race gets delayed, he will instantly take the flight to the Charlotte ROVAL.