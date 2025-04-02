Rick Hendrick’s $2T-worth ally’s subsidiary broadens its HMS footprint, securing a high-stakes deal for Kyle Larson after Chase Elliott

Kyle Larson, who will reattempt The Double in May, has received massive support from Amazon Prime Video. Prime will be the presenting sponsor of Larson's two races on Memorial Day Weekend, which will be capped off with a feature-length documentary.

With the deal set, Prime Video, a media company with a $2.04T market cap (as per Forbes), follows its sponsorship with Chase Elliott, one of Rick Hendrick's NASCAR Cup Series drivers. On May 25, Larson will feature Prime Video branding on his No. 17 IndyCar Chevrolet and No. 5 NASCAR Chevy.

Rick Hendrick said about the alliance for The Double (via NASCAR):

"We’re proud to grow our relationship with Prime Video."

"The film is going to show Kyle like people have never seen him – his preparation, his mindset, and what it takes to pursue such a daunting challenge," he concluded.

Kyle Larson driving the No. 17 Chevrolet in the 2024 Indy 500 - Source: Getty

The Double will kick off in the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 (Indy 500) on May 25 at 10:00 a.m. ET. After the Indy 500, Kyle Larson will fly to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600, the longest race on the NASCAR calendar.

Prime Video will broadcast the 400-lap race at Charlotte Motor Speedway at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The documentary will feature Kyle Larson's two-year run at The Double. Last year, the Californian finished 18th in the Indy 500 after starting in a respectable fifth place. Since the race was delayed due to rain, the driver was late for the Coca-Cola 600 and didn't post a lap.

Despite a disappointing first attempt, Larson earned the 2024 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year honors.

"I'm excited to come back stronger in 2025": Kyle Larson on The Double reattempt in May

Kyle Larson spoke about his return to the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600. The Chevrolet pilot said the teams learned from last year's attempt to hopefully deliver stronger results with Prime Video on board this May.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion said (via NASCAR):

"Last year gave us a great foundation, and now we get to build on it."

"I’m excited to come back stronger in 2025 and give it everything we’ve got to finish all 1,100 miles. Having Prime Video on board – especially with them streaming the 600 and documenting my whole experience – is pretty special. May is going to be a crazy month, and I’m ready to get after it," he added.

The liveries for The Double will be revealed on Wednesday (April 2) at 10:00 a.m. Larson will participate in the Indy 500 open test from April 23 to 24.

