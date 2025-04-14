Rick Hendrick’s ace makes feelings known after falling short of Kyle Busch’s rare NASCAR feat

Kyle Larson has expressed his feelings after he fell short in his ambitious attempt to replicate an extremely rare NASCAR achievement accomplished only by Kyle Busch. Rick Hendrick’s star driver attempted to sweep NASCAR’s all-three national series—Cup, Xfinity, and Truck—this past weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Larson started the Bristol weekend with a runner-up finish in Friday’s Truck Series race, and then the 2021 Cup Series champion earned the dominant win in the Xfinity and Cup Series on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Despite that, it was an impressive weekend for him to secure two wins in two days at Bristol.

In the post-race interview with Bob Pockrass, Kyle Larson reflected on back-to-back wins at Bristol weekend and expressed a bit of disappointment about narrowly missing a chance to achieve a three-series sweep like Kyle Busch did in 2010 and 2017.

“I don't know, I've raced a lot, so it's cool to win two times in a row on the same weekend, but I don't overthink it or celebrate it too much, I guess. I just love to race, and I love Bristol, and I was really excited about this weekend. Obviously, I wish I could have been one spot better on Friday to join Kyle, but regardless, I had a great time this weekend and got to lead a bunch of laps and challenge for wins and win a couple of them, so yeah, I’m proud of it.” Larson said.

Kyle Busch, who is considered one of NASCAR’s most accomplished active drivers, was the only driver in the sport’s history to achieve the triple-header weekend sweep. He’s also the only driver to do it twice, and it happened at the same track—Bristol Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson is optimistic about achieving Kyle Busch’s weekend sweep feat in 2026

There’s no doubt that to complete a tripleheader sweep like Kyle Busch, you need some extra effort. Kyle Larson admitted that he will no longer race in the Truck Series this season but is optimistic that next year’s schedule will allow him to return and try for the weekend sweep again.

In the aforementioned interview, the #5 HMS driver said:

“Hopefully get the chance to do it again in the future. Next year would be, I'm done racing trucks for this year, so hopefully the schedule lays out right and next year I can try again.”

Larson won his second race of the 2025 Cup season at Bristol on Sunday (April 13) after leading a race-high 411 of the 500 laps. Whereas Kyle Busch finished 14th.

Busch and Larson will be seen in action at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 27, following NASCAR’s mid-season break this week.

