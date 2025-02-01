Rick Hendrick's team’s driver William Byron drops a 4-word verdict on upcoming NASCAR season

William Byron made his feelings known about the upcoming NASCAR season commencing this weekend. The Hendrick Motorsports star expressed excitement as he gears up for the first race of the year.

Byron is a 27-year-old Charlotte native who drives the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Rick Hendrick's Cup Series team. His first task of the 2025 season is to qualify for the Cook Out Clash around the Bowman Gray Stadium.

In an Instagram post, Byron shared a photo taken on a highway accompanied by a caption expressing his thoughts about the upcoming season:

"2025 season let's roll"

The post also included his "competitor" pass, signaling that NASCAR is back in action.

The Cook Out Clash is a non-points-paying race held at the Bowman Gray Stadium in North Carolina. The event marks the return of the stock car racing league to the quarter-mile oval track after 54 years.

Byron will attempt to qualify for the 23-car starting grid for Sunday's race against 38 other entrants. He will compete with the same HMS teammates including Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Alex Bowman.

The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium is scheduled for February 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Fox Sports.

After the Clash, NASCAR will officially commence the 2025 season at the Daytona International Speedway for the Speedweek leading up to the Daytona 500. Byron will enter the "Great American Race" as the defending race winner.

William Byron aims to win more crown jewel races in 2025 season

With a Daytona 500 win etched on his NASCAR Cup Series career, William Byron looks to win more crown jewel races this year. He specifically mentioned the Brickyard 400 and Coca-Cola 600 as the races he wants to triumph in.

In an interview with NASCAR, the 27-year-old said:

"I mean, I think a lot of people asked me that throughout the spring and the summer, and I didn’t really know how to answer, because I was still trying to achieve the championship and everything like that, just week to week."

He added:

"So yeah, I’ve reflected on it a little bit more now, and it’s awesome for our team. It’s a huge accomplishment, and hopefully we can get more of those crown-jewel wins. That would be my goal."

The Brickyard 400 and Coca-Cola 600 are two of NASCAR's four crown jewel races. The former will be held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 27, while the latter will be hosted in Byron's home race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25.

Byron will enter the 2025 Cup Series season following a Championship Four fight last year. The No. 24 driver concluded the 2024 season with three wins including a maiden victory in the Daytona 500. He also amassed 13 top-five and 21 top-10 finishes.

