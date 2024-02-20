Rick Hendrick talks about Hendrick Motorsports’ record 9th Daytona 500 victory after William Byron’s triumph

Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick was beaming with a smile as the checkered flag fell for the Daytona 500, celebrating William Byron's victory in the #24 Chevy, and Alex Bowman rounding out a 1-2 finish for the team.

Byron and Bowman were racing side by side to the white flag when Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric spun out, prompting a caution. However, #24 and #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevies leading the pack had already taken the white flag, with the caution ending the race.

William Byron edged out Bowman, when the caution came out, to win the race, securing a record-equalling ninth victory for the organization, tying with Petty Enterprises. The victory also coincided with the exact date of the 40th anniversary of the team's debut in the Cup Series. Team owner Rick Hendrick expressed his elation post-race, as he told Fox Sports:

"I'm telling you couldn't write the script any better, 2024 #24 and when we think about coming down for the first time, we didn't think we should be here, felt out of place. We win this on our 40th to the day, it's just - in time a record now, so that's awesome."

Jeff Gordon, Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, was ecstatic to see the #24 Chevy return to the victory lane for the Great American Race. Gordon heaped praises on William Byron for continuing the momentum from his stellar 2023 campaign into this season.

"It's so cool, what this is gonna do for this team, for Axalta and all our partners, and William Byron. He was already a superstar and he just went to another level being a superstar," Gordon said.

He added:

"I wasn't driving the car but I felt I was making every lap with them out there. It's just crazy to watch these guys do what they do and do it so well. And to watch it from this side of it makes me so happy, so proud and we are gonna celebrate, this an amazing win, huge win, DAYTONA 500!"

William Byron ends Rick Hendrick's Daytona 500 victory drought

Since making its NASCAR Cup debut in 1984, Rick Hendrick's team has grown into the most successful Cup Series organization in the sport. Over its 40-year tenure, the team is now tied for the most Daytona 500 wins (9) with Petty Enterprises.

William Byron ended Rick Hendrick's Daytona 500 drought, marking the team's first victory since 2014 when Dale Earnhardt Jr. claimed the win. Byron became the sixth driver from Hendrick Motorsports to win the Great American Race.

Jeff Gordon, the former driver of the #24 Chevy, claimed three wins (1997, 1999, and 2005). Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson took two wins (2006 and 2013), while Geoff Bodine (1986), Dale Jr. in 2014, and Darrell Waltrip (1989) won one event each.