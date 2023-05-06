Rick Ware Racing announce Ryan Newman to run select NASCAR races this year

NASCAR veteran Ryan Newman is set to make his return to the Cup Series, running select races for Rick Ware Racing throughout the remainder of the 2023 Cup Series season.

On Friday, Rick Ware Racing announced that Newman will make his first start of the season at Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 14. However, the team did not announce what other races Newman will compete in this season.

His Darlington outing will be his first-ever race behind the wheel of the Next Gen car. He last ran a Cup race at Phoenix Raceway in 2021.

In a statement released by the team, Rick Ware said:

“I remember watching ‘Thursday Night Thunder’ on ESPN and seeing Ryan compete against some stout competition in those days. I became a fan then and when he first came to NASCAR, I knew he was going to be a great driver and win a lot of races.”

He continued:

“He brings great depth and insight to RWR while we continue to grow our team. Ryan’s been a great ambassador for our sport and Ford. We’re really looking forward to racing with him this season.”

Several drivers have been used behind the wheel of #15 and #51 RWR cars this season, including J.J. Yeley, Brennan Poole, Cody Ware, Zane Smith, Riley Herbst, Todd Gilliland, and former F1 world champion Jenson Button.

Ryan Newman spoke about making his NASCAR Cup Series return

Ryan Newman, who was recently named one of the 75 greatest drivers in NASCAR history, had a remarkable career in NASCAR’s top-tier series.

The 45-year-old has earned 18 wins, including 51 poles, 117 top-five, and 268 top-10 finishes in 725 starts in Cup Series. Among his victories are the 2008 Daytona 500 and the 2013 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. His most recent Cup win came in 2017 at Phoenix Raceway.

In a statement released by the team, Ryan Newman said:

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Rick Ware Racing and Ford. I think this will be good for all of us with our combined experience and knowledge. Being part of the Throwback Weekend at one of my favorite tracks in Darlington is pretty special. After recently being named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers, it carries even some significance.”

Ryan Newman will look to add more Cup Series wins to his resume when he begins his part-time schedule this season with Rick Ware Racing at Darlington Raceway.

