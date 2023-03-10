Rick Ware Racing finalizing schedule with J.J. Yeley: Reports

J.J. Yeley has been driving for Rick Ware Racing since 2018 and has competed twice this year in the No. 15 car. The 46-year-old driver will not be racing this weekend in Phoenix, but is striving to secure new sponsorship for the year.

Rick Ware Racing announced in 2019 that it will race three full-time NASCAR Cup cars in the 2020 season. J.J. Yeley, an experienced driver, will be one of the team's three full-time drivers, according to the announcement. Yeley has made 14 starts for RWR this season, with a 35.9 average start and a 29.2 average finish. His best finish was 12th in the Daytona 500 in the summer.

Yeley has made 290 Cup starts in his career, finishing second for Joe Gibbs Racing in Charlotte in May 2007. He has also made 328 Xfinity Series appearances (0 wins, 15 top five finishes) and 35 Truck Series appearances (0 wins, 2 top 10 finishes).

Yeley stated that the No. 15 has already had races taken by Riley Herbst and that the road course races are off the table, but that he may race additional intermediate tracks for the team.

J.J. Yeley has competed in NASCAR's main series since 2004, with over 354 Cup Series starts. Around 20% of the races were raced with team owner Rick Ware – 73 in total — the equivalent of more than two full-time seasons in the Cup Series. Yeley said:

“The main goal to make this sport work is you have to have sponsorship, so we’re getting closer to having a lot of the races we still have left in our schedule for ‘23 closed here soon.”

Over his Cup Series career, Yeley has one pole, two Top-5 finishes, eight Top-10 finishes, and 79 laps led. Yeley's best RWR finish came in the July 2019 Daytona event, where he finished 12th.

Jenson Button joins Rick Ware Racing for three Cup races

Jenson Button, the 2009 Formula One World Driver's Champion, confirmed on Thursday (March 9) that he will compete in three NASCAR Cup Series races this season, beginning with the Circuit of the Americas race on March 26.

Button will be driving the No. 15 Ford for Rick Ware Racing. Stewart-Haas Racing, who began a cooperation with RWR last year, will also support the Mobil 1 supported entry.

In addition to his participation in the Garage 56 program with NASCAR, Chevrolet, and Hendrick Motorsports, the 17-year F1 veteran will take on these responsibilities as well.

