  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr. cheers for wife Madyson after her successful “first half marathon” attempt 

By Palak Gupta
Modified Feb 09, 2025 19:29 GMT
NASCAR: Daytona 500
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and wife Madyson Stenhouse at Daytona International Speedway on Feb 19, 2023.

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. complemented his wife, Madyson after she completed her first half-marathon. Madyson and Stenhouse Jr. got married in 2022 and have a one-year-old son Stetson Steele Stenhouse.

Madyson, who works with the Drivers Advisory Council, recently ran a half-marathon in Florida ahead of the NASCAR season-opener Daytona 500. She shared pictures on her Instagram, where Stenhouse Jr. commented on her dedicated training for 12 weeks through tough weather and an ear infection.

"So proud, worked hard for that. Lot of dedication," Stenhouse Jr. wrote.
Screenshot via @madysonjoye on Instagram
Screenshot via @madysonjoye on Instagram

Madyson opened up about her health issues that had forced her to stop running in the post.

also-read-trending Trending
"First half marathon ✅...I was 18 when I found out I had some heart issues. It was nothing too serious, but enough that the doctor made me halt my running until they could get a handle on it. I was devastated! Running is what I’ve always loved. It’s been my therapy for as long as I can remember," Madyson wrote.

Madyson, who wanted to cross a half marathon off her bucket list before her 30th birthday in March, had a heart procedure and pregnancy before she finally felt ready to train again.

"Thanks to everyone that helped with watching Stetson so I could run pretty much every day and all who encouraged me along the way," she added.

Madyson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also run a 300-acre farm called Slide Job Ranch in North Carolina.

"We're looking to carry that on to three years" - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on two Cup wins in two years

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will return to the Cup Series in the No. 47 Chevrolet for Hyak Motorsports next week at the Daytona 500.

Stenhouse Jr. completed the last season in 25th position in the final standings with one win at Talladega. The two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion joined JTG Daugherty Racing, which recently rebranded as Hyak Motorsports, in 2020 and won the Daytona 500 in 2023. Overall, he has four wins in the Cup Series over 14 years.

"Being so far removed from those [Xfinity Series] wins and championships, it's nice to put two seasons together of wins. We're looking to carry that on to three years and try to rebuild the Cup career and maybe what people have thought about my career," Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said (via ESPN).

Stenhouse Jr's longtime sponsor, Kroger moved to RFK Racing's Ryan Preece No. 60 team and SunnyD will partner with the the No. 47 team for five races, including the Daytona 500.

The first points race for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled for February 16.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
