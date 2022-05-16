"I’m really happy with where we ran" - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. claims top-10 finish 'was our goal coming in' at Kansas Speedway

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s most recent NASCAR Cup Series victory occurred in 2017 at Talladega Superspeedway, which also happened to be his first victory ever. It was not only his first win of the season but also his third consecutive top-10 finish, which he had never achieved before. He once again finished in the top 10 in Sunday's race in Kansas.

Despite the obstacles he faced during the practice session, the 34-year-old driver expressed his excitement for the race during the post-race interview. In his statement, he said:

“We were solid on pit road. We made some good adjustments to get our car better. I felt like I was really strong at points, but we were around an eighth-place car. The top-five were really, really fast, and I didn’t have anything for them. I’m really happy with where we ran. We didn’t make any mistakes and brought home another top-10. That was our goal coming in, to try and keep that momentum going.”

Starting at the back of the field, the Memphis native moved into the top 15 on lap 43 but dropped to 18 by the end of the first stage.

In Stage 2, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got the No. 47 back into the top 15, where it stayed for most of the race before finishing in 11th place. Stenhouse's car began to polish as the final stage progressed.

He raced into the top ten and went as high as seventh before dropping another spot and finishing in eighth.

Three is a good number & we're happy to keep our streak alive with our third top-10 finish in a row with an eighth-place @kansasspeedway. @StenhouseJr adds to his career top-10 finishes and now has 44 to date.

It's only the second time in Stenhouse Jr.'s career that he has had a run like this, and it's his first top 10 finish at Kansas Speedway. This positive turn in his performance is hopefully something he can carry forward.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. damaged a tire during practice at Kansas Speedway

At Saturday's practice, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. damaged a tire and slammed the right rear of his car against the wall. However, the damage was not severe enough to require backup and his team was able to fix the rear bumper.

While his competitors' cars suffered from severe tire degradation, Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 remained committed to bringing home a strong result.

