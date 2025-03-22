Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drops four-word reaction to Madyson Joye's birthday celebration

Wife of NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Madyson Joye Stenhouse recently posted about her birthday celebration on social media. In response, Ricky showed his affection by calling their getaway to Cabo, special.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. tied the knot with Madyson on 26 October 2022. They have a son named Stetson Steele Stenhouse, who is often seen on the racetracks supporting his father. Madyson is currently the manager of communications for the Drivers Advisory Council as Ricky drives the #47 Chevrolet for Hyak Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Ricky celebrated his wife's 30th birthday with his close friends and family at the El Dorado Golf and Beach Club in Cabo, San Lucas. Madyson shared moments from the celebration in an Instagram post with a series of pictures from their getaway. She also humorously hinted at ending her extended celebrations. Her post was captioned:

"Cabo with these sweet friends was so special 🫶 Ok, we can stop celebrating my birthday now🤪"

Stenhouse, showing his admiration, commented on the post:

"Special celebrating you always!! ❤️"

Ricky Stenhouse JR wishes his wife on her birthday | Credits: Instagram/@madysonjoye

The images were filled with the scenic beaches at Cabo, delicious food, and Stenhouse even trying his hand at golf. Madyson frequently updates fans about their outings and vacations giving them a glimpse into the life of the 2023 Daytona 500 winner. She is also frequently spotted at the racetracks with her son supporting the racer.

The couple has been vocal about its appreciation for family life despite Stenhouse's demanding racing schedule.

Can Ricky Stenhouse Jr. turn the family support into on-track success?

Ricky Stenhouse Jr during the Pennzoil 400 on March 15, 2025 - Source: Getty

Despite having family by his side, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has had a challenging 2025 NASCAR Cup Series so far. He has finished outside the top 15 in four of his five races so far. His best finish came at Atlanta where he secured fifth place.

Stenhouse Jr. started the race in 34th place but strategically steered through a wreck-filled Ambetter Health 400. The race saw 11 caution periods and finished in overtime as Joe Gibbs Racing #20 Christopher Bell won in a three-wide finish.

Stenhouse next goes to the oval-shaped Homestead-Miami track where he is yet to finish in the top ten in his 13 starts. The 1.5-mile track is known for its abrasive surface and demanding corners and Stenhouse will be looking to improve on his career-best 13th-place finish which came in 2021 on the superspeedway.

