Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drops two-word verdict en route to the iconic Daytona 500 race

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took to his social media to share his point-of-view from the driver's seat on his way to Daytona International Speedway. Stenhouse shared a photograph en route from the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium that took place earlier this weekend, posting the image from the helm of his recreational vehicle to his Instagram stories, and giving his 126k followers a glimpse of the road to Florida.

The #47 driver also added a caption to his story, indicating his readiness to get to the next race of the Cup Series season, after he qualified in 28th place and failed to make it to the top 23 spots for the Clash race on the weekend.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s instagram story from enroute to the Daytona International Speedway - Image via Instagram/@stenhousejr

The Hyak Motorsports (formerly JTG Daughtery Racing) driver also tagged the Campers Inn RV company, who are also connected to the world of NASCAR through their sponsorship of Kaulig Racing's #16 team, piloted by AJ Allmendinger, who sported a Campers Inn RV livery for the Clash race.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s 2024 season ended with a single victory, coming from the race at the Talladega Superspeedway, in October of last year. He also achieved three Top-fives, and six Top-10 finishes this past season.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s historic Daytona 500 win

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins the Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn

After the Duel at Daytona races on February 13th, the Cup Series' regular season will begin with the Daytona 500 on February 16th. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. secured victory at 65th running of the Great American Race in 2023, after a win that came at the end of the longest Daytona 500 race in NASCAR history. The race ended up being 212 laps, which was 530 miles of race distance, which ended by the #47 driver being in the lead.

Stenhouse Jr.'s achievement came after five seasons of no-wins, breaking a 199-race long streak. His last victory was during the 2017 season when he drove for Roush Fenway Racing, which coincidentally was also at the Daytona track during the summer race.

“Man, this is unbelievable. This was the site of my last win back in 2017. We’ve worked really hard. We had a couple shots last year to get a win and fell short. It was a tough season, but, man, we got it done. Daytona 500!” the driver said after his victory [via NASCAR].

2025 will mark Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s sixth season with the team, driving their singular charter. This will be their first year with the new name, given the change of ownership that was announced in November last year.

