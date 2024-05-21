Ricky Stenhouse Jr. flips script on threat to crash Kyle Busch at Charlotte, aims for peace

Sunday's All-Star race at North Wilkesboro witnessed a physical altercation between Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch soon after the race. The feud between the two resulted from the pair making contact in the opening laps of the race which led to Stenhouse Jr. crashing out of contention early.

During a heated confrontation between the two drivers post-race, Stenhouse Jr. threw a punch at the #8 RCR driver, with the brawl then escalating as crew members of both teams got involved in the garage area. The fight was eventually broken up but the war of words did not.

In a video released by NASCAR on X (formerly Twitter), the JTG Daugherty driver yelled at Kyle Busch with a threat saying "I'm going to wreck you at Charlotte."

However, in an interesting turn of events, the #47 driver recently stated on the Stacking Pennies with Corey LaJoie podcast that he aims to put the issue behind him. Stenhouse Jr. talked about the post-All-Star race confrontation on the podcast and claimed he was not going to "crash him (Busch)" at Charlotte.

The 36-year-old said:

"If there would have been a tunnel I would have been at home at the end of the race. I would not have sat around but when you're stuck in there...I felt like I kind of got calm but then like all of a sudden I was like I'm still here." (0:06)

"I told him I might crash him(Kyle Busch) at Charlotte. I'm not gonna crash him at Charlotte. Then that just keeps it going right? As far as my end goes I feel like I'm past it," Stenhouse Jr. added.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on his brawl with Kyle Busch

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. elaborated on his altercation with Kyle Busch to Fox Sports. Stenhouse Jr. claimed that he made a bold move while getting ahead in a three-wide between #11 Denny Hamlin and #8 Kyle Busch and that angered the latter.

"I'm not sure why he was so mad – yeah, I shoved it three-wide, but he hit the fence, kind of came off the fence and ran into me. When I was talking to him, he kept saying that I wrecked him," the JTG Daugherty driver said (0:25).

Stenhouse Jr. also believed that the #47 team was "strong in practice" and that they had been looking forward to a better finish at the All-Star main race.

"I was excited about the rest of the night, and he ruined it," Stenhouse Jr. added (1:10).

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. currently sits at P26 in the overall Cup Series standings with one top-five finish and two top-tens after 13 starts this season.