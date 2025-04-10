Ricky Stenhouse Jr. led Hyak Motorsports emerge with key NASACR stat in 2025 season

Hyak Motorsports, which fields a sole entry in the NASCAR Cup Series for Ricky Stenhouse Jr., recently highlighted the team's perfect record of DNFs ahead of this Sunday's race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The team rebranded from JTG Daugherty Racing this year and is off to a steady start for the 2025 Cup season. After the first eight races, Stenhouse Jr. in the No. 47 Chevy has not had a finish worse than 25th and is one of only two teams with no DNFs.

"DYK: Hyak Motorsports is one of only two [NASCAR] Cup Series teams that has yet to post a DNF this season. In addition [Stenhouse Jr.] hasn't finished outside the top-25 in the first eight races of 2025" the team wrote on X.

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson co-owned Legacy Motor Club has also not registered any DNFs so far. However, one of the team's two full-time drivers, Erik Jones, did suffer a disqualification at Martinsville.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. joined Hyak Motorsports in 2020 after seven years at Roush Fenway Racing (now RFK Racing) and has won one race in each of the past two years. He won the 2023 Daytona 500 and claimed his fourth Cup victory at Talladega Superspeedway by .006 seconds over Brad Keselowski.

"When I joined this team in 2020, I knew both the team and I were capable of putting the No. 47 in Victory Lane...We have a fantastic group of guys at the shop, great management, solid partners, and an ever-improving program," Stenhouse said in a 2024 statement (via NASCAR).

Stenhouse Jr. renewed his contract with the team, co-owned by NBA star Brad Daugherty, last year for at least two years in 2024.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. looks forward to racing at Bristol

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is currently in his 13th full-time NASCAR Cup Series season. He qualified 28th for Goodyear 400 during NASCAR's Throwback Weekend at Darlington Speedway and finished in 25th place.

Stenhouse Jr. is currently placed 18th in the Cup points standings with an average finish of 18.6 and one top-five finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 37-year-old reflected on his race last Sunday on Instagram and wrote:

"P25 at Darlington. Looking forward to racing at [Bristol Motor Speedway] next ⚔️"

The two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion changed from longtime sponsor, Kroger this year after Hyak Motorsports team's rebrand and partnered with SunnyD in five races this year. Stenhouse Jr. will drive the SunnyD sponsored No. 47 car at Bristol this week.

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City 500 this weekend. Stenhouse Jr. has three top-10 finishes in his last 10 starts at the 0.533-mile track in Bristol, Tennessee.

The ninth race of the 2025 season is scheduled to begin at 3 pm ET on Sunday (April 13).

