Ricky Stenhouse Jr. “might bring” the floral shorts for “fun” he wore in last year’s infamous All-Star fight with Kyle Busch 

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recently joked about bringing back more than just his car to North Wilkesboro Speedway for Sunday’s All-Star Race, including the floral shorts he wore during last year’s post-race brawl with Kyle Busch.

Last May saw a fight between Stenhouse and Busch after the second lap of the 2024 exhibition race. That altercation was fueled by an early-race collision that sent Stenhouse into the wall and later escalated quickly once Stenhouse parked his wrecked car in Busch’s pit stall. When asked if he planned to wear them again during a conversation with NBC Sports' Dustin Long, Stenhouse Jr. teased the possibility.

"I do have a, you know, I still have them. I might bring them out. We'll see. Yeah, I might bring them out on Sunday, but, you know, just for fun. So we'll see. But, you know, it'll be good to get back for us," Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said (via Dustin Long on X).

Joey Logano won the race and its million-dollar prize money after leading a record 199 of the 200 laps. However, the talking point of the event was the post-race chaos.

Stenhouse confronted Busch near the hauler and the infamous post-race melee saw punches thrown, crew members tussling, and the former's father getting involved before being suspended indefinitely. Stenhouse was fined $75,000, while two members of his team also received suspensions. Busch, who finished 10th in the race, and his Richard Childress Racing team faced no penalties.

The 2025 All-Star Open is scheduled for 5:30 pm ET and the main race for 8 pm ET on Sunday, May 18. While Busch qualified in eighth place at the 0.625-mile track in North Carolina, Stenhouse Jr., who drives the No. 47 Chevy for Hyak Motorsports, will start the race from 17th position.

"I felt like we had more to show" - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on 2024 All-Star race

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. currently stands in 14th place in the NASCAR Cup points standings. Even though the All-Star is a non-points race, the 37-year-old wants to make a statement.

During the aforementioned interview, he indicated unfinished business at the track.

"I felt like we had a good car here last year. And, you know, you don't want to finish last at a, even though it's an exhibition race, All-Star race. You know, just I felt like we had more to show. So I'm looking forward to hopefully showcasing that this weekend and, you know, hopefully having a strong run," Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said.

Stenhouse Jr. has made two top-10 finishes so far this season. His last win came at Talladega in October, where he beat Brad Keselowski by 0.006 seconds.

Stenhouse Jr. also recently tested the world’s longest indoor go-kart track at RPM Raceway in Long Island, New York. The 1,071.6-meter long track opened on May 6 and now holds a Guinness World Record.

