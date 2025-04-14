Ricky Stenhouse Jr. reacts with 1-word response to Bubba Wallace’s social media post after Bristol letdown

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. responded to Bubba Wallace's post on X with after the Food City 500 race at Bristol.

Wallace expressed having a rough weekend in Bristol and shared a lighthearted moment he had with his wife, which made him feel better.

"Damn that was rough. Thought it was going alright and then just plateaued. Hearing my wife make Becks laugh on the way to plane. Made me realize, oh well move on. Nothing better than hearing that! See yall in dega, I’m out," Wallace tweeted.

Responding to the tweet, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said that he feels the same, posting:

"Same"

It looked like Wallace might finish in the top 10, but he got caught up in traffic and couldn't break free. The 31-year-old driver eventually finished 19th. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also had a similar outcome, finishing three places behind Wallace.

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney in reflection of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s Glasses - Source: Imagn

Bubba Wallace drives for 23XI Racing in the car No. 47 and is ranked eighth with 251 points. Meanwhile, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is ranked 18th with 176 points and drives for HYAK Motorsports in the car No. 47.

Bubba Wallace shares his opinion on the crash with Kyle Larson at Darlington

Bubba Wallace broke his silence on his race-defining crash with Kyle Larson at Darlington.

The incident occurred when Wallace got entangled with Larson with four laps remaining, sending Larson's car for a slide. Larson said about the incident:

"I was hopeful that Bubba was still on my right side because I started checking up early. And yeah, the contact was there. Honestly, me just trying to be so out of the way there that I screwed up. I hate to affect the finish. It kind of is what it is at this point and just try to learn from it if I’m ever in that same position."

Wallace labelled the crash as "unfortunate" despite all the chaos around the incident, appearing unaffected by allegations of race manipulation. Larson also shut out the same and accepted that he had made a mistake. Wallace eventually finished 21st.

Larson went on to win the next race in Bristol, while Wallace finished 19th after a tough day on the track.

