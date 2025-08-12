Ricky Stenhouse Jr. reacts to his impressive Watkins Glen stat despite finishing outside top 20

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s day at Watkins Glen International did not translate into a top-five or even a top-20. The Hyak Motorsports driver ended up 23rd, marking his sixth consecutive race where he finished outside of the top-20. Even then, there was something special about his outing at the iconic street circuit.As reported by journalist Cole Cusumano on X (formerly known as Twitter), there were 3273 passes between 39 different drivers throughout 82 green flag laps during the 90-lap event. Notably, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. made the most passes (106) on the field that day.Reacting to Cusumano’s post, Stenhouse Jr. wrote,“Car was great on the long run, still looking for that qualifying speed, but @MkelleyHyak and the @HYAKMotorsports team are working hard.”Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is currently in his first full year with JTG Daugherty Racing, which was rebranded as Hyak Motorsports before the 2025 season kicked off. 24 races into the season, the driver ranks 26th in the driver standings with 420 points to his name.Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is one of the NASCAR Cup Series regulars who are still vying for their maiden win of the year. Driving the No. 47 car, the Olive Branch, Mississippi, native has recorded one top-five and three top-10s so far.Next up for the speedster is the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Scheduled for this coming Saturday, August 16, the 400-lap event will stream live on USA (7:30 pm ET onwards) with exclusive radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.“I’m going to best your a**”- Back when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. vowed to wreck a fellow Cup Series driverIt all happened during the Cup Series race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, which took place on June 15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wasn’t happy with the way Carson Hocevar raced him. Notably, it was the second time they had made contact in the last three races.Shane van Gisbergen won the race, marking his inaugural win of the season. Rounding off the top five spots were Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, and Michael McDowell. Stenhouse finished 27th, while Hocevar finished 34th.Stenhouse Jr. confronted Hocevar after the race.“I’m going to beat your a**. You’re a lap down, you’ve got nothing to do. Why did you run into me?” Stenhouse yelled.&quot;No, I know. I (expletive) up,” Hocevar replied.“I don’t give a damn! I’m going to beat your ass when we get back into the States,” Stenhouse vowed.Well, there haven’t been any on-track incidents between Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Carson Hocevar after that, so maybe the former is over that. But Hocevar did have a run-in with Zane Smith last week where he got loose underneath the Spire Motorsports driver and wrecked him.