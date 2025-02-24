Ricky Stenhouse Jr. reveals the $12M-worth HMS star he rooted for to win in Atlanta

Hyak Motorsports driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. competed in the AmBetter Health 400 held on February 23, 2025, at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Later in a post-race press report released by Chevy, the latter revealed that he rooted for $12 million (via Celebrity Net Worth) worth Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson to win the race.

Ad

Both drivers had a slow start and began the race outside the top ten. Kyle Larson qualified 17th for the race with a best time of 31.255 seconds and a top speed of 177.55 mph. On the other hand, Stenhouse Jr. qualified 34th and was 0.606 seconds behind the pack leader Ryan Blaney.

The HMS driver maintained his spot in Stage 1 while Ricky Stenhouse Jr. jumped from 34th to 13th, showcasing his skills. Both drivers followed their spectacular performance in Stage 2, and Larson secured his first stage win of the 2025 Cup Series season, and the #47 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver finished in eighth.

Ad

Trending

Maintaining the dominating performance both drivers secured a place in the top five drivers. The HMS driver finished in third place, and the Hyak Motorsport driver was fifth. Reflecting upon Larson's spectacular performance, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. revealed:

"It was an up-and-down day for the No. 47 Chevy team. We were at the back. We were at the front. We got some stage points. All-in-all, our Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls Chevy was really, really good. I could go anywhere I wanted to on the race track. I thought we had a shot at the end. I was bummed.. I wanted the No. 5 (Kyle Larson) or us to win."

Ad

"I thought my only shot was to push the No. 20 (Christopher Bell) as hard as I could, which I did. And then I was hoping to get to the outside of the No. 20 in (turns) one and two, but somebody got me in the fence down the frontstretch, and then we were just trying to hold on for a top-five. Our car was really good and I had a lot of fun today," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won the race, followed by Carson Hocevar in second place, and Stenhouse Jr. was in fifth place 5.174 seconds behind Bell.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. takes a look back at his Daytona 500 wreck with Joey Logano

The 2025 Daytona 500 was held last week on February 16 at the Daytona International Speedway. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron took home his second consecutive win after the race leader Denny Hamlin got caught in a wreck in the final lap.

Ad

Team Penske driver Joey Logano also competed in the 500-mile race and had an incident with Hyak Motorsport driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the final stage, hampering his chances of winning.

With just 15 laps to go, Logano pushed Stenhouse Jr. from the back. After making contact several times, the 37-year-old driver lost control of his car, resulting in a multiple-car pileup on the track. Logano also got caught up and ended his race; while Stenhouse Jr. continued.

Ad

Recalling the incident, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. told Bob Pockrass:

"That’s where from my standpoint, we were in the top lane. I was watching Joey in my mirror… I knew he was going to the middle, so I was waiting in the move to go with him. All that worked out. He, you know, lifted enough to like — I was, you know, still in front of his front bumper, which was good. I thought, Kind of everything settled down."

Driving the #47 Chevy Camaro ZL1 for Hyak Motorsports, Stenhouse Jr. finished the race in 18th place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"