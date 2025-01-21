Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s hilarious response to Noah Gragson's 'media day fit' question - "Did ya hit the duck blind?"

Renowned NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. responded to fellow Cup Series driver Noah Gragson with a humorous jab about the latter's attire for NASCAR's Media Day. The exchange between the two drivers took place through their respective Instagram stories.

Gragson posted a photo to his Instagram story showing off a pair of camouflage overalls. The Front Row Motorsports (FRM) driver added a caption asking Stenhouse his opinion of the attire and said he'd be wearing it for Media Day, writing:

"Do you like the media day fit @stenhousejr"

Screenshot via Instagram @noahgragson

Stenhouse responded by sharing the post to his Instagram story. He suggested Gragson had just come back from duck hunting, given the camouflage attire.

"Did ya hit the duck blind this morning before media day?" Stenhouse wrote.

Screenshot via Instagram @stenhousejr

Stenhouse is getting set for another riveting Cup Series season in 2025. He'll be behind the wheel of the #47 Chevrolet owned by the newly-rebranded Hyak Motorsports. The organization was formally JTG Daugherty Racing, where Stenhouse has piloted the #47 machine since 2020.

In 2024, Stenhouse snapped a year-and-a-half winless drought by winning at the Talladega Superspeedway in October, edging out Brad Keselowski by 0.006 seconds. It was Stenhouse's fifth career victory and second at Talladega.

Gragson, meanwhile, is set for his third full-time Cup Series season. In 2023, he drove for Legacy Motor Club behind the seat of the #42 Chevrolet. Last season, Gragson wheeled the #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. However, SHR ceased operations at the end of the 2024 season, leading Gragson to sign with FRM to pilot the #4 Ford in 2025. Gragson has two top fives and eight top 10s in the Cup Series.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s team announced name change ahead of 2025

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will be back behind the wheel of the #47 machine in 2025, but it won't be under the same organization name. Once JTG Daugherty Racing, the team announced it'll be Hyak Motorsports moving forward.

The organization took to Instagram to share a video montage of JTG Daugherty Racing highlights, ending with a graphic representing the new name. They wrote:

"Same team. New Name. New Era. Welcome to Hyak Motorsports. 😎#NASCAR"

Brad Daugherty, a retired NBA player and former NASCAR broadcaster, remains one of the co-owners despite the team no longer named after him.

Hyak Motorsports burst onto the Cup Series scene in 2008 as JTG Daugherty with Marcos Ambrose as the driver. Former Cup Series champion Bobby Labonte joined the team ahead of the 2011 season and spent three seasons with the team.

Stenhouse, meanwhile, joined Hyak Motorsports ahead of the 2020 season. He won his first race at the organization by capturing the 2023 Daytona 500. His second and last win to date came at Talladega in 2024.

