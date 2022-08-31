Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s home broken into, 2 arrested

A South Carolina couple was accused of breaking into and squatting in a $16-million-dollar mansion owned by NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. According to WBTV, the two arrested in the incident were Nataijah Shaieena Fields, 37, and Darius Trrone Hall, 29.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reported that the two broke into Stenhouse Jr.'s home on August 19 and were arrested. Sheriff Kevin Oten stated that the couple admitted to breaking into the house but made it clear that they were members of the Moorish Nation, which holds, among other things, that the members own all the property.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had earlier put his Mooresville, North Carolina mansion on the market. The 9,986-square-foot has five bedrooms and six baths. The residence was built by former NASCAR star Ernie Irvan and sits on a 140-acre plot and includes the usual luxury amenities such as a home theater, pool, putting green, pond, fitness room, and two multi-car garages. There's also a large horse stable for good measure.

Rowan County deputies responded after the property’s real estate company received notification that the house had been purchased for $16 million and noticed suspicious activity on a surveillance camera. Deputies discovered Hall, Fields, and two children living in Stenhouse Jr.'s house.

Hall was accused of breaking and entering, contributing to the felony of a minor on two counts, carrying a concealed weapon, and second-degree trespassing, where he was released on a $25,000 secured bond. At the same time, Fields was charged with the same apart from carrying a concealed weapon, where she was released on a $10,000 secured bond.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. lost a playoff spot after Daytona International Speedway crash

NASCAR veteran Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has had a busy year on the track. A seven-race run of success of 27th or worse finishes ended in a crash at Talladega, which dropped him to 31st in points and fueled speculation in the racing press that his Cup Series future was jeopardized.

Stenhouse Jr. immediately responded with four consecutive top 10 finishes, paving the way for a contract extension with JTG Daugherty Racing, for which he has been driving for the #47 Chevrolet since 2020. His 11th season in NASCAR's top series will begin next year, and his new contract is expected to last until at least 2024.

Unfortunately, things have gone downhill since then. He hasn't finished higher than 13th in his last dozen races and hasn't come close to earning his second playoff spot. During the postponed race on Saturday at Daytona International Speedway, several crashes occurred, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was involved, which caused him to lose a playoff spot.

