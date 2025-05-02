Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s latest apparel collection gets family-driven launch

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and his wife, Madison Joye, were seen posing for the camera wearing outfits from Slide Job Ranch’s exclusive Ruby and River collection. The 300-acre property in North Carolina is currently owned by Stenhouse Jr.

Stenhouse always had the dream of owning a ranch, so he bought the said piece of land back in 2014. He and his wife made it what it is today. The Slide Job Ranch, today, is the home to five miniature donkeys, 13 miniature longhorns, and one highland cow.

Slide Job Ranch also has its apparel collection, one of which is the matching outfit that Stenhouse and his wife were seen wearing in a recent Instagram post.

Alongside them, on the back of a truck, were Ruby and River, two beautiful golden doodles owned by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and his wife. The photo was posted under a collaboration between Slide Job Ranch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Madison Joye.

The caption read:

“The Ruby & River Collection is now live! Shop tees for the whole fam over at slidejobranch.com.”

Stenhouse Jr. competes full time in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the newly formed Hyak Motorsports (formerly JTG Daugherty Racing). He is 10 races into the season and is vying for his first win of 2025.

Last week at Talladega Superspeedway, Stenhouse Jr. delivered a P12 finish, bagging 33 points on the way. He is placed 17th in the drivers' standings currently, with 209 points, one top-five, and one top-10 to his name.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and family pose in identical cowboy hats ahead of the upcoming Cup Series race in Texas

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., his wife, and their 11-month-old baby boy, Stetson Steele, were seen at the Best Hat Store, located in Fort Worth, Texas. The couple got a photo taken where little Stetson is seen smiling at the camera. Later, they uploaded it on Instagram with the following caption:

“Always a good idea to stop by @besthatstore when in Fort Worth! Thanks for taking such good care of us.”

Stenhouse Jr. is just days ahead of his 11th Cup start this year. Next up for the 37-year-old Memphis, Tennessee, native is the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 4. Fans can watch him live on FS1, 3:30 pm ET onwards, or listen to live radio updates on PRN (Performance Racing Network) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Stenhouse Jr., a former Daytona 500 winner, has 23 previous starts at Texas Motor Speedway. To this day, his best finishes at the 1.5-mile Fort Worth racetrack have been a pair of P9 finishes (2021, 2023). This one is going to be his 10th start at Texas with his current team.

