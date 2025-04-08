Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s spouse playfully dubs 9-month old son her 'best friend forever & ever' in adorable family moments from Darlington

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife, Madyson, shared a series of heartwarming images with her nine-month-old son at Darlington Raceway. The post captured sweet moments from the little one's experience at NASCAR's Throwback Weekend.

Madyson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. began dating in 2020 and got engaged in 2021 during a hike to Cathedral Rock, Sedona. The couple got married in October 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina. They welcomed their first child, Stetson Steele Stenhouse, on July 4, 2024.

In an Instagram carousel uploaded by Madyson, she shared selfies with her son at the Goodyear 400. The post also included a family photo in front of Stenhouse Jr.'s No. 47 Chevrolet. The final slide revealed a touching image of the two-time Xfinity Series champion carrying Stetson. In keeping with the theme, Madyson captioned the post :

"My best friend forever & ever whether he likes it or not 🤣 I already don’t like ANY of his girlfriends and I especially don’t like his wife 😜🚁🙋🏻‍♀️😬"

Madyson is an Ohio State University graduate with a Master's degree in Organizational Communications. Before meeting Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Madyson pursued her interest in motorsports with a managerial role in Richard Childress Racing. She currently works as a communications manager for the Drivers Advisory Council.

Along with their shared passion for racing, the couple bond over their mutual love for animals, leading them to open a 300-acre property in North Carolina called "Slide Job Ranch." It houses miniature donkeys, Longhorns, and a highland cow. The couple actively engages with these animals and shares their experiences on the ranch's social media page.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s spouse shares "favorite" Daytona 500 moments with son

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife stays active on social media and often shares behind-the-scenes snippets from her husband's race days. Last month, she shared a carousel of her son Stetson's outing at the Daytona 500. Reflecting on the occasion, she captioned the post :

"My favorite photos from Daytona 500 pre-race. So lucky to be Stetson’s mom,"

In a previous post, she delivered a take on dealing with online hate and its impact on sharing her family life on social media.

"Social media has always been fun for me! I love sharing our family and sharing the joy and love and adventures that God has allowed me to experience...But sometimes it gets so dark with hate that I just want to throw in the towel," Madyson wrote.

She added,

"You don’t have to be in the 'spotlight' or married/related to someone in the spotlight, or even have a lot of followers to experience something like this,"

On the racing side, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is yet to post a top-ten finish since his fifth place run in Atlanta. He currently ranks 18th in the standings with 158 points.

