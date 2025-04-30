Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife channels country aesthetic in $75 pleated spring dress during Texas visit

Madyson Stenhouse, wife of NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., recently turned heads at Texas Motor Speedway in a pleated baby blue dress. After receiving several fan inquiries, she took to social media to share a picture of the outfit, delighting her followers with the stylish look.

Former Xfinity Series champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. married Madyson Joye in October 2022, nearly a year after getting engaged in November 2021. The couple celebrated their wedding with a private ceremony, exclusively covered by People magazine, offering fans a glimpse into their journey and special day.

Madyson Joye shared a picture with her 9-month-old son, Stetson Steele Stenhouse, on her Instagram story, where she shared the link to the $75 dress from the Cornelius, North Carolina-based clothing brand, Lavendar Boutique.

"Lot of questions on this dress! It's form @shoplavendarboutique " she wrote on her story.

via @madysonjoye on Instagram

His wife also recently shared her heartwarming birthday wishes for her golden doodle named River, who turned 2 years old.

"My sweet River who is the biggest pain in my butt, but I wouldn't trade her for the world ❤❤❤" she wrote on her story

via @madysonjoye on Instagram

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rolled off P35 in the last Cup race, the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, but made steady progress through the field. Driving the Hyak Motorsports #47 Chevrolet, he worked his way up to a strong P12 finish, capping off an impressive run.

Tennessee native Stenhouse Jr. pilots the #47 Chevy for Hyak Motorsports (formerly JTG Daugherty Racing). In his NAACAR career, the 37-year-old has secured two Xfinity Series championships and four wins in the Cup Series, including a Daytona 500 in 2023.

A brief overview of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s performance in the 2025 season thus far

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s 2025 campaign has gotten off to a sluggish start. The driver of the #47 Chevrolet notched his only top-10 finish early in the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Since then, his P12 result at Talladega marks his best performance across the eight races that have followed.

Since his P5 run at Atlanta, Stenhouse Jr. has consistently hovered between P18 and P25 in the finishing order. While his drive at Talladega showed promise with a climb from P35 to P12, a similar effort at Martinsville saw him gain 14 spots from his starting position, though it ended in a modest P20 finish.

nFollowing the race, the Hyak Motorsports driver shared a post on Instagram and reflected on his day at the .526 mile oval.

"Not a great weekend for us speed wise, but we found the handling the last run and ran up to P20. See y’all at Darlington!"

The next stop on the Cup Series calendar is Texas Motor Speedway, where Ricky Stenhouse Jr. scored a solid P9 finish in 2023. While a Cup Series win at the 1.5-mile oval has eluded him, Stenhouse does have fond memories at the track—he captured a victory there in the Xfinity Series back in 2012, the same year he clinched his second series championship.

As the competition tightens, he’ll be looking to lock in a coveted playoff spot this Sunday. Catch all the action live on FOX Sports 1 at 3:30 PM ET.

