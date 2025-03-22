Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife Madyson dons a white midi dress as she shares Cabo birthday celebration photo dump

Madyson Stenhouse, wife of NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., recently shared a series of photos from her birthday getaway in Cabo. Joined by her husband and a few close friends, she celebrated in the scenic coastal city of Baja California, stunning in a white midi dress.

Former Xfinity Series champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. tied the knot with Madyson Joye in October 2022, nearly a year after their engagement in November 2021. The couple celebrated their special day in a private ceremony, with People magazine exclusively covering the event and giving fans an intimate look at their love story.

Madyson Stenhouse shared her recent pictures with her nearly 10,000 followers on Instagram. She, Stenhouse Jr., and their friends stayed at the exclusive El Dorado Golf and Beach Club, marking the end of the NASCAR wife's twenties. Her post captioned,

"Cabo with these sweet friends was so special 🫶 Ok, we can stop celebrating my birthday now 🤪"

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, piloting the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hyak Motorsports, formerly JTG Daugherty Racing. The Tennessee native has amassed 14 wins across NASCAR’s top three divisions, including eight in the Xfinity Series, where he secured back-to-back championships in 2011 and 2012.

The change in ownership for Stenhouse Jr.'s team came as a sudden shock as his former sponsor joined Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing for their new entry, driven by Ryan Preece. Now, the #47 driver will compete in the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami on Sunday.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. declares "everything is the same except" one crucial aspect in light of JTG Daugherty's takeover

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recently weighed in on the rebranding of his Cup Series team. Once known as JTG Daugherty Racing—co-owned by Tad and Jodi Geschickter alongside NBA legend Brad Daugherty—the team has now transitioned to Hyak Motorsports.

In a February interview with FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass ahead of the Daytona Duels, the 37-year-old was asked if the changes felt different from last season. Stenhouse Jr. shared his thoughts on the transition.

"We've got the same team, same guys working in the shop. We've added some extra personnel that I think will help elevate, hopefully, our performances. We've been working behind the scenes on trying to get our cars faster. So you'll still see Mike (Kelley) on top of the pit box. Obviously, me driving and tab up their spot."

"And so we've got some people in the background that are, hopefully, going to help our performance. So yeah, I mean, everything's the same, except for, hopefully, our performance is a little better than it was last year."

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. may have missed the playoffs in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, but he still delivered a standout performance with a victory in the YellaWood 500, a playoff race. Following his team's rebrand, Stenhouse Jr. has recorded just one top-five finish in the first five races this season.

