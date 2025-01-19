Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s wife Madyson gives her two-word reaction to Jeff Burton’s reality check

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife, Madyson, shared her thoughts on Jeff Burton's reality check about the behind-the-scene struggles of athletes. Madyson approved the former NASCAR driver's statement, saying he couldn't have said it better.

Her husband Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is an athlete competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. After the couple got married in October 2022, they welcomed their firstborn son, Stetson Steele, in July last year.

In an Instagram story, Madyson Stenhouse reposted a clip of Jeff Burton from the Crossroads with the Burtons podcast. She wrote:

"Perfectly said!"

Madyson Stenhouse's Instagram story - Source: @madysonjoye on IG

In the reposted clip, Jeff Burton argued several fans don't see the struggles of athletes who sometimes still show up despite being in dire situations.

"I say this about every athlete. You see what they do on the field but you don't see what they do off the field. You see a guy get hurt and they go out and they get him and they take him to the sideline and then he comes back in and they're like, 'Oh he's good.' But he's still hurt," Burton said.

The 57-year-old then pointed out that he, his son Harrison, and his nephew Jeb go through several challenges behind closed doors. He concluded:

"'Cause I'm telling you, the easiest thing to do is quit. That's the easiest thing to do. The hardest thing to do is to keep going, and to bring as much effort as you can when things are going bad. That's the right thing to do but it's the hardest thing to do."

While Harrison Burton moves to the NASCAR Xfinity Series after an underwhelming three-year stint with Wood Brothers Racing, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. stays in the Cup Series with Hyak Motorsports, formerly JTG Daugherty Racing.

Stenhouse Jr. notably won his second Talladega Superspeedway Cup race last season. He regained the lead from Brad Keselowski on the final lap with a push from William Byron to win the race.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife Madyson shares highlights of their year

While Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got back in victory lane in 2024, the feat wasn't the couple's highlight of the year. Madyson said on social media that last year's highlight was Stetson Steele, who was born days before the Chicago street race.

Madyson Stenhouse wrote (via Instagram):

"Highlight of our year: Stetson 🩵."

She also reshared the post on her IG story, saying:

"Best year ever 🙏🏻"

Madyson Stenhouse's Instagram story - Source: @madysonjoye on IG

This year, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. kicks off his racing schedule with an entry to the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals.

Stenhouse Jr. will return to NASCAR next month for his sixth full-time season with Hyak Motorsports. He will drive the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro in the Daytona 500 season opener on February 16.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the 2023 Daytona 500 in the No. 47 Chevy - Source: Imagn

The Mississippi native will look to park his car on the Daytona 500 victory lane again following winning the "Great American Race" in 2023.

