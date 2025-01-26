Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife Madyson introduces new member to their 300-acre NC estate: "New sassy & stubborn girl"

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife Madyson Joye Stenhouse posted about a new addition to their ranch with miniature donkeys and longhorns.

Stenhouse Jr. and Madyson have been married since 2022 and have a one-year-old son Stetson Steele Stenhouse together. The couple runs a 300-acre farm called Slide Job Ranch in North Carolina and Madyson shared a picture of their highland cow, Nessie.

"Nessie is our new sassy & stubborn girl but she has loved being with the longhorns," Madyson wrote.

Madyson's Instagram story. Source: @madysonjoye on Instagram

Madyson, who is a graduate of the Ohio State University with a communications degree, works at the Drivers Advisory Council. The Ashville native has also worked at Richard Childress Racing and Marty Snider & Associates.

"Meet Nessie. She’s a registered highland cow that is spunky and beautiful! She moved to the ranch a few days before Christmas and now resides in the longhorn pasture. More pics to come showing who her new longhorn bestie is," Slide Job Ranch posted on their Instagram.

Stenhouse Jr. and Madyson began the ranch after meeting in 2020 and now have five miniature donkeys, 13 miniature longhorns and one highland cow.

"Two years down, forever to go" - When Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and his wife celebrated second wedding anniversary

Stenhouse Jr. and Madyson got married on October 26, 2022, in Charleston, South Carolina. The couple celebrated their anniversary last year with throwback pictures of their wedding, which was held at a property by the Ashley River with over 200 guests, including NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson.

"A once in a lifetime kind of love 🤍 Two years down, forever to go," Madyson wrote.

The couple also visited New York earlier this month with family and attended a Professional Bull Riders event at Madison Square Garden.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is set to return to the Cup Series in the No. 47 Chevrolet for Hyak Motorsports for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. JTG Daugherty Racing, which recently rebranded as Hyak Motorsports, chose to go with new sponsors and Kroger, Stenhouse Jr's longtime sponsor, moved to RFK Racing's Ryan Preece No. 60 team.

Famous drinks brand, SunnyD will now sponsor five races for HYAK Motorsports beginning with the exhibition race next week, NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. Stenhouse Jr. will also wear SunnyD's colors at the first points race of the season, the Daytona 500 followed by Bristol Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Stenhouse Jr. completed the last season with 25th rank overall and one win.

