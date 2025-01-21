Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s wife Madyson has one-word reaction to America the Beautiful performance

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife Madyson Joye recently shared a one-word reaction for American singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood following her stellar performance of America the Beautiful at President Donald Trump's inauguration. Trump was recently elected as the 47th President of the United States after defeating democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

In October 2022, former Xfinity Series champion Stenhouse Jr. and Madyson Joye exchanged vows in a private ceremony, nearly a year after their November 2021 engagement. The couple's wedding, which was exclusively covered by People magazine, offered fans a heartfelt look into their love story and their special day.

A technical glitch occurred as Carrie Underwood was set to perform America the Beautiful during President Trump's inauguration. With the background music failing to play, Underwood confidently took charge and delivered an impromptu Acappella rendition, saving the moment with her powerful performance.

Madyson Joye Stenhouse, wife of Ricky Stenhouse Jr., shared the clip on her Instagram story, praising Underwood's composure and talent:

"GOAT."

via Madyson Joye on Instagram - @madysonjoye

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drives full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, piloting the #47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hyak Motorsports (formerly JTG Daugherty Racing). Over his career, the Tennessee native has earned 14 race wins across NASCAR’s top three divisions, including eight victories in the Xfinity Series, where he claimed back-to-back championships in 2011 and 2012.

Despite missing the playoffs last season, Stenhouse Jr. played spoiler in the Yellawood 500 playoff race, adding a twist to the drama that ensues during the post-season. Meanwhile, the 37-year-old competed in the iconic Chili Bowl nationals, where he got caught up in a controversy with two-time Chili Bowl champion Logan Seavy.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. delivers a crystal clear message after post-race incident with Logan Seavy at Chili Bowl

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. found himself at the center of controversy during the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals' Qualifier Slate 1. Starting from P4, he maintained his position until Logan Seavey overtook him on the final lap, leaving Stenhouse Jr. to finish P5. After the race, a collision with Seavey’s car raised questions about the Cup driver's intentions.

In an interview with Matt Weaver, Stenhouse Jr. said:

"I got used up by Seavey, and it's gonna repay my frustration, but I tagged him in the bumper and when he slowed down I caught left rear. Not ideal. Not what I was expecting to do."

"But I'm just gonna give a shot through the bumper. What really thrilled you know, I thought he's good enough and he won't hit the bottom, and no use me up for corner, but I don't know."

His rival Seavy did not shy away from expressing his frustration with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. He highlighted Stenhouse Jr.'s All-Star Race incident with Kyle Busch last year and said (via FloRacing):

"If he's that mad, he thinks I did him that dirty, like he punched Kyle Busch in the face, a few weeks ago, like at least come talk to me, and if you still feel like it's worth fighting for then whatever."

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will compete in the Daytona 500 for the first time under the Hyak Motorsports banner. Catch him live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM on February 16 at 2:30 pm ET.

