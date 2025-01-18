Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s wife Madyson promotes a “ready to go” picture amid his Chili Bowl run

The 2023 Daytona 500 champion, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., is set to compete in the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals against other NASCAR Cup Series drivers. His wife, Madyson Joye, took to her Instagram and shared her support, promoting Stenhouse Jr.'s "ready to go" picture on her story.

Stenhouse Jr. and Madyson got engaged in November 2021, and within a few months, the couple tied the knot in October 2022. Joye has had an impressive career as she worked as Director of Partnership at Marty Sinder & Associates before she ventured into NASCAR and worked for Richard Childress Racing in 2018. She currently works for the Driver Advisory Council and helps her husband take care of their 300-acre ranch.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. made his 18th appearance at the Chili Bowl Nationals 2025 and had a qualifying race on Friday, January 17, 2025. Before his big race, Madyson shared her support and reshared the post originally shared by Stenhouse Jr. on her Instagram story. The post read:

Trending

"Ready to go tonight in our @NosEnergyDrink hot rod 👊"

Madyson Joye supported her husband before the big race (Source: @madysonjoye_ via Instagram)

The NASCAR Cup Series driver competed in Qualifier 1 and secured fifth place in the race at the Tulsa Expo Raceway for the next race scheduled on January 18, 2025.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. revealed his 2025 NASCAR season plans with his son

The #47 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver for Hyak Motorsports, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., sat down with the Fox and Friends TV show's hosts and recalled his 2024 Cup Series season. Junior revealed he missed celebrating his only triumph victory at Talladega Superspeedway with his son in the last season.

Stenhouse Jr. and his wife Madyson Joye welcomed their only child, Stetson Steele Stenhouse, on last year's Independence Day, July 4. During the race his son was four months old. Reflecting upon the same, Stenhouse Jr. stated:

"I've been doing this sport of NASCAR racing for a long time now, and it's cool to have our son, Stetson, taking him to the racetrack. He missed our big Talladega win. So looking forward to hopefully getting him in victory lane, you know, this year."

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won his fourth NASCAR Cup Series win at the YellaWood 500 race at Talladega Superspeedway on October 6, 2024. He parked his #47 Chevy Camaro ZL1 in the victory lane 0.006 ahead of RFK driver Brad Keselowski.

Stenhouse Jr. also secured his first win at Talladega Superspeedway during the GEICO 500 in the 2017 season. Additionally, he won the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway in the same season while driving for Roush Fenway Racing. He then secured his first and only Daytona 500 win in the 2023 Cup Series season.

The 37-year-old professional race car driver will kick off the 2025 season with the Daytona 500 race scheduled for February 16, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback