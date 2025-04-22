Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife Madyson reflects on emotional goodbye to her grandmother with heartfelt tribute

Madyson Stenhouse, wife of NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., put together an emotional social media post on Tuesday (April 22) to pay tribute to her late grandmother. The wife of the Cup driver made it known that her grandmother sadly passed away on Monday.

Madyson took to Instagram with a short video clip of herself holding the couple's child, Stetson, while looking out at a sea of water with the sunset out in the distance. In a lengthy caption, Madyson expressed how saddened she was when her grandmother passed away but believes she's reunited with her late grandpa in heaven. When catching the sunset on Monday, she pondered about what that interaction could've been like.

"We caught a beautiful sunset last night with the sun shining through the clouds and imagined what a wonderful reunion it must have been for them. They were married for 57 years before he passed away in 2015," Madyson wrote.

Madyson went on to reflect on some of the things she loved most about her time with her grandma. She noted her grandmother had a deep love for Jesus, family, music, taking trips to the lake and Hallmark movies. Madyson also wished her grandmother had taken piano lessons more seriously, believing she was incredibly talented at playing the instrument.

Madyson finished the post with one final message to her grandmother while also asking for prayers for her family during the difficult time. She noted:

"May we carry on your legacy with this new generation of sweet little ones in the family. ❤️ Please keep my dad and his siblings in your thoughts and prayers."

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife Madyson penned three-word caption with heartfelt video of her late grandmother

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife Madyson said her late grandmother was very talented on the piano in a heartfelt post on Instagram in the wake of her passing. Along with that post, Madyson reminisced on some of the good times spent with her grandmother when she'd play the piano.

Madyson posted a video to her Instagram story of her grandmother playing the piano at a church. She penned a three-word caption with the video, writing:

"Love you, grandma ❤️🪽"

From Madyson Stenhouse’s Instagram

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Madyson got engaged in November of 2021 and have been married since October of 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Stetson, on July 4, 2024.

On the racing side, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Hyak Motorsports in the #47 car. He has four career Cup victories, most notably the Daytona 500 in 2023. Stenhouse's latest Cup victory came at Talladega last October.

In 2025, Stenhouse has posted one top-five finish, which came at Atlanta. He sits 18th in the points standings after nine races.

