Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife Madyson reposts hilarious Amazon take in defense of Jeff Bezos’s wedding backlash

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and his wife, Madyson Joye Stenhouse, have been married since 2022 and have a son together. Madyson recently presented her hilarious take on Jeff Bezos's wedding by sharing a post on her Instagram account. The lavish and extravagant wedding took place in Venice, Italy, last Friday.

The Amazon founder got married to Lauren Sanchez, who is an American former journalist and also the founder of Black Ops Aviation. The couple decided to get married in Venice, which is known as the city of canals, and brought it into the global limelight. The wedding celebrations booked up to five luxury hotels and used 30 water taxis for the commute.

Amid the grand celebrations, the wedding is also facing immense backlash as people are accusing the event of being poorly planned, and many are labelling it as 'cheap'. The wedding has invited criticism from various sets of people like climate activists, journalists and the social media audience.

Amidst all this chaos, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife shared a hilarious meme on her Instagram story talking about the wedding.

"Everyone hating on Jeff Bezoz wedding but I ordered on Amazon at 10pm last night and it's at here at 9am this morning. Enjoy your wedding king" the post by @mattymcmeme said.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife's Instagram Story via Instagram

Meanwhile, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished sixth during the last Cup Series race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 37-year-old driver will be back in action next weekend for the Grant Park 165 race at the Chicago Street Course.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. sells his North-Carolina ranch for a whopping price

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has just set a new real estate residential record for the greater Charlotte Metro area after selling his Mooresville estate. The 2023 Daytona 500 winner sold his ranch for a whopping price of $12.2 million, setting a new record in North Carolina.

The roughly 140-acre ranch is the perfect spot for exquisite grandeur and pride. The main residence holds an extensive value with a private library, expansive terraces, a private home theater, a gourmet kitchen equipped with quartz countertops and a walk-in pantry. The residence is blessed with a view that looks over the sweeping grounds.

NASCAR: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the Wurth 400 - Source: Imagn

Stenhouse Jr. got three times the value at which he had bought the ranch in 2013, which was roughly around $3.8 million. The former owners of the ranch included motorsports legends like Ernie Irvan and Joe Nemechek.

Stenhouse Jr. is currently ranked 21st in the NASCAR Cup Series for this season, scoring 355 points so far. The HYAK Motorsports driver hopes to secure a win as quickly as possible in the remaining eight races of the season to qualify for the NASCAR playoffs.

